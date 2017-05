Former All Black Doug Rollerson has lost his battle with cancer.

Fairfax Media have reported that the 63-year-old died on Wednesday night.

Rollerson played 24 games for the All Blacks between 1976 and 1981.

He played 91 games for Manawatu and kicked the match-winning drop goal when the province won the Ranfurly Shield for the first time in 1976.

He was diagnosed with inoperable prostate cancer in 2010.

- NZ Herald