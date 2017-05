Rugby commentators Daniel McHardy, Nigel Yalden and Brian Ashby present Out of the Box rugby podcast.

The boys look at New Zealand's hooker stocks as Dane Coles injury woes continue. Where New Zealand's teams sit at this point of the year. Which Australian team will win their conference? The Crusaders run home and who they have left to play. Plus some local rugby from Brian Ashby talking footy in Kaikoura.

- Radio Sport