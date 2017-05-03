Chiefs beat Sunwolves, Waratahs edge Reds in Super Rugby

Flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked seven goals from eight attempts for 19 points as the New South Wales Waratahs rallied to beat the Queensland Reds 29-26 in a tense Australian derby in Super Rugby on Saturday.

Also, the Chiefs were fully stretched to beat the Sunwolves 27-20 and failed to score a bonus-point try against 13 players.

Foley landed five penalties and converted both of the Waratahs' tries as they came back from a 19-7 first-half deficit to beat the Reds for the seventh straight time.

Both teams came into the match with 2-6 records, and the Waratahs left Brisbane with a vital win which kept alive their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Queensland led 19-7 after early tries to fullback Karmichael Hunt, lock Lukhan Tui, and rookie winger Izaia Perese.

The Waratahs rallied with tries to scrumhalf Nick Phipps and to flanker Michael Hooper, cutting the lead to 19-17 at halftime.

Perese was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle in the last minute of the first half and in his absence Foley kicked the penalty that gave the Waratahs their first lead at 20-19.

Queensland regained the lead at 26-20 with a try to hooker Stephen Moore, but poor discipline allowed Foley to kick three late penalties to clinch the win.

Fullback Damian McKenzie touched down once in each half as the Chiefs managed to do just enough in a flawed performance to hold out the best ever effort by the Tokyo-based Sunwolves against a New Zealand opponent.

A try by center Derek Carpenter in the 67th minute, converted by Jamie-Jerry Taulagi who also kicked a penalty in the 74th left the Sunwolves only seven points behind the Chiefs.

That raised the astonishing prospect that the Sunwolves, who have won only two matches in their first two seasons in Super Rugby, might at least draw if not beat a team that won the championship in 2012 and 2013.

Continued below.

Related Content Blown leads, 11 OTs and surprises abound in NHL first round South Dakotan pole vaulter receives medal from 2008 Olympics Racing: Filly in change of stable

The Chiefs had a shot at a bonus-point try in injury time when Carpenter was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on and Taulagi was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Even with that numerical advantage, the home side was still unable to extend its lead. Throughout the match it showed a lack of ability to set a platform in set play for the expansive game it hoped to play, or to retain possession for more than a few phases.

The Sunwolves were aggressive in defense which threw the Chiefs off their game, and they were able to scramble three tries from fragments of possession.

"A tough night's a good way to put it, mainly due to our own errors," Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. "The Sunwolves came to play and, gee, they played with some courage.

"We tried to tighten it up and we probably went one step too far. Some of the ball was pretty slow and we struggled to get any go-forward off it."