Rugby: NZ U20s make short work of Samoa

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand Under 20 80 Samoa 23

The New Zealand Under 20s have made short work of Samoa to set up a Saturday showdown with Australia in the Oceania series on the Gold Coast.

New Zealand won 80-23, scoring 12 tries to two, which follows their 63-3 drubbing of Fiji on Friday night. Samoa held them for periods of both halves as they tackled with characteristic vigour, but could not always cope with New Zealand after multiple phases and in the set-pieces.

Centre Braydon Ennor scored a first half brace as New Zealand cleared out to 47-6 at oranges. Left wing Caleb Clarke scored a superb 60m solo try, while there were strong displays by the likes of fullback Josh McKay and lock Sam Slade. New Zealand had the edge in the scrums, up against two props who had trialled for this team in Jerry Samania and Afi Ielemia.

Second five Thomas Umaga-Jensen turned the clock back to 2014-15 when he scored tries for fun at Scots College by running a sharp angle off a one-two cut with No 10 Ciarahn Matoe. The latter kicked six goals and distributed well.

Samoa hit back with two second spell tries, but they were always well behind the eight-ball. Their captain, left wing Losi Filipo, in the news last year for the wrong reasons, scored a nice try from a Hunter Paisami chip over the top.

As the clock ran down, New Zealand finished with four first fives but just 14 men on the field. It mattered not a jot in the final analysis.

New Zealand 80 (Braydon Ennor 2, Ryan Coxon, Carlos Price, Caleb Clarke, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Sam Slade, Asafo Aumua, Jona Nareki, Luke Jacobson, Ezekiel Lindinmuth, Dalton Papali'i tries; Ciarahn Matoe 6 con, Tiaan Falcon 4 con) Samoa 23 (Pupi Ah See, Losi Filipo tries; Ricky Ene 2 con, 3 pen) HT: 47-6

- NZ Herald