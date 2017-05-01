Super Rugby: Will an Australian side beat a NZ team this season?

Will an Australian Super Rugby side beat a New Zealand team this season? It's a fair question.

The Australian Conference are currently 0-15 against New Zealand teams in 2017 following the Blues' 18-12 victory over the Brumbies in Canberra.

Over those 15 clashes the combined score is New Zealand teams 534 Australian teams 233. Not that we are keeping count or anything.

Despite the defeat the Brumbies remain the 'best side' in Australia, putting aside the point the Blues are still in the country this week. The Canberra franchise have just three wins to their name, one less than the Blues who sit at the bottom of the New Zealand Conference.

Last year Australian teams were 3-22 against New Zealand sides. Can the Australian Conference possibly go 0-25 for the year?

There are 10 remaining fixtures*, 10 chances to secure at least one victory.

This weekend

Chiefs v Reds, New Plymouth

Waratahs v Blues, Sydney

Round 13

Force v Highlanders, Perth

Round 14

Highlanders v Waratahs, Dunedin

Rebels v Crusaders, Melbourne

Continued below.

Related Content Drum beats for Steven Luatua will grow after Grant Fox interview Super Rugby team of the week Rugby: Sam Whitelock given two match ban for striking

Round 15

Blues v Reds, Samoa

Chiefs v Waratahs, Hamilton

Force v Hurricanes, Perth

Round 17

Highlanders v Reds, Dunedin

Chiefs v Brumbies, Hamilton

Let's take out the games in New Zealand

The last time an Australian side won on New Zealand soil was the Waratahs against the Hurricanes in round 10 in 2015. The Rebels won in Christchurch in round one in 2015 as the only other Aussie win in New Zealand that year.

That leaves...

Waratahs v Blues, Sydney

Force v Highlanders, Perth

Rebels v Crusaders, Melbourne

Blues v Reds, Samoa

Force v Hurricanes, Perth

Let's take out the games including the Crusaders

The Crusaders are on a nine-match winning streak and if they do lose a game, it won't be against an Australian side, let alone the Rebels. They last lost to an Australian team in round 15, 2015 a 32-22 defeat to the Waratahs.

That leaves...

Waratahs v Blues, Sydney

Force v Highlanders, Perth

Blues v Reds, Samoa

Force v Hurricanes, Perth

Let's take out the games including the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have been brutal against Aussie teams this season - 71-6 against the Rebels, 34-15 against the Reds 38-28 against the Waratahs and 56-21 against the Brumbies. Bonus points victories in all four games. They'll make it 25 from 25 points when they face the Force in Perth.

That leaves...

Waratahs v Blues, Sydney

Force v Highlanders, Perth

Blues v Reds, Samoa

Let's take out the the Reds on the road

The Reds last won outside of Australia in April 2015. Chalk the Apia fixture up for the Blues who in the weekend proved they can win on the road.

Waratahs v Blues, Sydney

Force v Highlanders, Perth

What does the experts say

Waratahs v Blues, Sydney

Gregor Paul

It's harder to believe this given the Waratahs lost at home to the Kings a few weeks ago, but a trip to Sydney is still a tough gig. The Blues dominated the Brumbies last week but made hard work of actually finishing them off and were one mistake away from losing in the last minute. This is probably a 50:50 game, but with the confidence the Blues took from winning in Canberra...they will be a touch gutted if they don't come away with the win.

Patrick McKendry

This weekend's match may be Australia's best chance of securing a win against a New Zealand team. And even then I'd back the Blues to win after grinding down the Brumbies, Australia's top team, in Canberra for a bonus point win last weekend. The Waratahs are coming off a 29-26 win over the Reds but were outscored four tries to two, and after crashing to their season low of home defeat to the Kings, they are not travelling well.

Force v Highlanders, Perth

Gregor Paul

New Zealand teams regularly struggle to play well in Perth - as they typically are there on their way home from two games in South Africa. Only occasionally do teams actually lose in Perth but history shows New Zealand teams are at least vulnerable. Still, it would take about 37 things to go right for the Force and about 37 things to go wrong for the Highlanders for this game to end up in a shock home victory.

Patrick McKendry

The Force could upset the Highlanders in Perth on the southerners' return from two matches in South Africa, but that's a long shot.

Conclusion

No pressure Waratahs but your whole conference are relying on your team to win this Saturday, a game in which the TAB have the home side set as $3.05 outsiders.

If they don't upset the Blues then put down the Australian Conference for 0-25*.

* That's not including any potential playoff games.

- NZ Herald