Rugby: NZ Under 20s ring changes

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand Under 20 have rung the changes for this afternoon's second Oceania series international against Samoa on the Gold Coast.

Twelve of them, to be precise, with just wing Jona Nareki, loose forward and skipper Luke Jacobson and tighthead prop Ryan Coxon retaining their places as head coach Craig Philpott looks to give most players in the squad a run ahead of the final match on Saturday against Australia.

New Zealand ran in eight tries in Friday's 63-3 victory over Fiji, with fullback Will Jordan nabbing a hat-trick.

"I was particularly pleased with the defensive effort against Fiji, especially the fact that no tries were conceded. We exerted real pressure at the breakdown, resulting in several turnovers that we were able to capitalise on, with Tom Christie being a standout in that area. It was also a good test of our attacking shape and we were able to create regular scoring opportunities both out wide and in close," says Philpott.

"We're looking forward to playing Samoa. There are a lot of New Zealand-based players in their team, so we anticipate they will be motivated to perform well against us. They have dangerous attackers in their backline and are physical defenders, so will certainly test our ability to keep our attacking shape.

"We wanted to give as many players as possible the opportunity to state their case for selection against Australia later in the week, and have made 12 changes to the starting XV with a few different combinations we are trying out.

"We have an exciting back three who have plenty of pace and a big midfield combination, so we will be wanting to give them some space to run. Marino (Mikaele-Tu'u) and Asafo (Aumua) get their first starts in the pack and will no doubt be eager to carry the ball given the chance.

"We aren't taking anything for granted. We have a lot of respect for Samoa and felt they put Australia under real pressure for significant parts of their game last Friday."

Continued below.

Related Content Sir Peter Snell Te Papa donation inspired by fake singlet controversy Cycling: Bosses rapt with return from track worlds Blue Jackets, Wild in danger of being swept out of playoffs

Samoa were defeated 43-20 by Australia, who now face Fiji in today's later game.

Wellington bookend Alex Fidow has joined the New Zealand squad and may be available for the Australia game on Saturday.

New Zealand Under 20s to face Samoa: Josh McKay, Jona Nareki, Braydon Ennor, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Caleb Clarke, Ciarahn Matoe, Carlos Price, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Adrian Choat, Luke Jacobson (c), Sam Caird, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Ryan Coxon, Asafo Aumua, Tim Farrell

Reserves: JP Sauni, Ezekiel Lindinmuth, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Sam Slade, Dalton Papali'i, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Orbyn Leger, Tiaan Falcon

Remaining NZ schedule for Oceania tournament:

Tuesday May 2 v Samoa, 5.00pm NZT

Saturday May 6 v Australia, 9.00pm NZT

- NZ Herald