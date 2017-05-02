Rugby: Sam Whitelock given two match ban for striking

The Crusaders will be without Sam Whitelock for two games after the All Blacks lock was handed a two week suspension for striking.

Whitelock was yellow carded in the 71st minute in the Crusaders' 48-21 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, however the SANZAAR citing commissioner believed the strike was worthy of a red card.

After a detailed review of all the available evidence, the Judicial Committee upheld the citing, but noted that Whitelock's excellent disciplinary record reduced his suspension.

"The Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid range entry point of four weeks due to the World Rugby stipulation that a strike to the head shall result in at least a mid range entry point sanction. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the fact that the player had an excellent disciplinary record including 110 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders and 84 test caps for the All Blacks, the Judicial Committee reduced the otherwise applicable sanction from four weeks to two weeks."

The suspension of Whitelock, who had been captaining the Crusaders, will leave a leadership void in the team, with fellow All Black Kieran Read also sidelined due to injury.

The Crusaders meet the Bulls in Pretoria this weekend, while Whitelock will also miss the Crusaders' important Kiwi derby against the Hurricanes the week after.

Jamie-Jerry Taulagi of the Sunwolves also recieved a suspension, being banned for five weeks after a dangerous tackle on Chiefs back Shaun Stevenson.

