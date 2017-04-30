Former All Black Aaron Mauger joins Highlanders coaching staff

Former All Black Aaron Mauger has signed on as Highlanders assistant coach for the next two seasons.

Mauger was recently head coach of the Leicester Tigers before being replaced in March.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Highlanders next season," Mauger said.

"The club have worked extremely hard over the last 4-5 years in particular to create an environment that allows the people and the team to perform at their best and to the highest levels. I feel very privileged to be joining the club and to be in a position on the coaching staff where I can help add to the fantastic structure put in place and help grow the team and club to achieve future success."

Mauger played 46 tests for the All Blacks and won four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders. The second five-eighth moved to the UK following the 2007 Rugby World Cup to play for the Leicester Tigers.

He became head coach of the Tigers in 2013 but was replaced by Australian Matt O'Connor earlier this season.

More to come...

