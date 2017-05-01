Dan Carter asked to face England

Dan Carter is being linked to a final international rugby stand against England.

English-based media outlets are claiming the former All Blacks matchwinner has been asked to make one last stand against England at Twickenham this month.

The famous Barbarians club has a match scheduled against Eddie Jones' Six Nations champions on May 28 in London.

Accepting the invitation to play in the game would allow Carter to bid a final international farewell to Twickenham where he kicked seven goals in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup final triumph over Australia in 2015.

Experienced UK-based writer Peter Jackson wrote in The Rugby Paper that a Barbarians source was confident Carter would accept the invitation.

The Barbarians are also facing the All Blacks at Twickenham on their northern hemisphere tour at the end of this season.

Carter's Racing side sit in the final playoff spot in the Top 14 following a 27-23 defeat to Paris rivals Stade Francais overnight.

