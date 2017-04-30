Rugby: Sam Whitelock to face judiciary

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has been cited for striking during his side's win over the Cheetahs.

Whitelock was yellow carded for the incident in the 71st minute in Bloemfontein, however the SANZAAR citing commissioner believes it was worthy of a red card.

The case will be considered by the foul play review committee overnight, with Whitelock needing to plead guilty and accept the penalty on offer for it to be dealt with there.

Any suspension will leave a leadership void in the Crusaders, with number eight Kieran Read to head home with a thumb injury.

The Crusaders meet the Bulls in Pretoria next weekend.

Jamie-Jerry Taulagi of the Sunwolves will also face the judiciary after being given a red card for a dangerous tackle against the Chiefs.

- NZME.