Rugby: National club rugby results - April 29

National club rugby results: April 29

Northland

(Premier)

Mid Northern 29 Hikurangi 12

Otamatea 42 Mid-Western 36

Old Boys-Marist 45 Waipu 11

Kamo 25 Wellsford 12

Hora Hora 27 Western Sharks 21

(North zone)

Kaitaia 17 Panguru 12

Kerikeri A 32 Eastern 10

Te Rarawa 24 Kerikeri B 21

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 42 Kaeo 15

Awanui 27 Kaikohe 13

(South zone)

Otiria 34 Mangakahia 5

Moerewa/United Kawakawa 29 Whangaruru 27

Southern 36 Ruawai 12

Tomarata 0 Pipiwai 0

Kaihu beat City by default

North Harbour

(Buck Shelford Shield)

Northcote 43 Kumeu 14

Massey 47 Silverdale 12

East Coast Bays 52 Glenfield 16

North Shore 42 Mahurangi 20

Takapuna 14 Marist 6

Takapuna will have a Saturday afternoon showdown with East Coast Bays to decide the Buck Shelford Shield.

This follows a tight 14-6 victory to Takapuna over Marist to close round one at the head of the White pool. It was a rugged game, both sides bringing physicality and passion, with only one try scored, to Takapuna's Nick Elrick. Takapuna's set-piece in the second spell proved the difference as they won some key defensive lineouts and picked up a tighthead. Marist never gave up attacking with their young backline who made inroads out wide right to the final whistle. The Marist player of the day was Callan Venter.

East Coast Bays topped the Cardinal pool with a 52-16 crushing of Glenfield, scoring nine tries, including a double to North Harbour loose forward Dylan Lam and Jayden Lowe. And yet it was 13-all at the break.

Four teams leapfrogged previously unbeaten Silverdale, who found Massey too hot. The westerners, in their best display of the season, ran away with a 47-12 win. Matt Vaega had a field day, scoring 27 points via two tries, four conversions and three penalties. David McMurtrie slotted all 12 points for Silverdale.

North Shore finally made their move, moving up to sixth with a 42-20 win over Mahurangi. The star turn was Daniel Lee, who also racked up 27 points in identical scoring fashion to Vaega.

Northcote finished second in the first round overall standings, and second in the White pool, with a 43-14 win over Kumeu, successfully defending the Les Pearce Memorial Shield in the process. Rallied by captain and player of the day Ryan Thompson, Northcote scored some slick second spell tries off solid structure and enterprise. Shae Tucker debuted for the victors, while Kenny Malolo stood out for Kumeu.

Auckland

Waitakere City 10 Otahuhu 5

Suburbs 68 Mt Wellington 0

University 21 East Tamaki 12

Ponsonby 34 Grammar TEC 13

College Rifles 30 Manukau 0

Eden 43 Papatoetoe 20

Pakuranga 34 Marist 18

Waitakere City, after a promising start to the season, have recorded their first victory, a priceless and hard-earned 10-5 over Otahuhu at Sturges Park.

It was far from pretty stuff, but the final margin could have been rather more if Alex Tavita had kicked any of his five attempts at goal. The fullback, out of the Massey High School First XV, did, however, run with verve and dash, and had a hand in both Waitakere tries.

The lineouts were a lottery in the slippery conditions, but Waitakere's scrum was ascendant, and they had willing pack workers in the form of seasoned No 8 James Asekona and lock and captain John Leifi. Wing Dorien Viliamu finished well for the first try, while some good passing saw Luke Ramasima cross in the corner for the second.

A turning point was the red card on Otahuhu No 10 John Gibbons for a dangerous high tackle on Viliamu. It was a fair call by referee Alex Corna. And yet the act seemed to galvanise Otahuhu, who rallied and enjoyed much the better of the second spell, marshalled by nippy halfback Melani Matavao, who scored off a quick tap with his dancing feet. Willing pack workers such as flanker Ofisa Latu came into their own.

But the westerners hung on, even as centre Sagato Sua was binned for a high tackle as the clock wound down.

In other Pool B encounters, Ponsonby won the inaugural Grafton Challenge Trophy, defeating Grammar TEC 34-13, scoring a bonus point four tries for their first win in three rounds. First five Harry Plummer scored all 13 points for Grammar TEC.

Pakuranga centre Michael Toloke scored two tries as he club heaped more misery on Marist, to the tune of 34-18. University beat East Tamaki 21-12 in a scrappy affair.

In Pool A, Suburbs continued on their merry way, smashing Mt Wellington 68-0 with 10 tries. Seb Visinia converted nine of them, kicking in place of Carl Perry, in Japan with the MAGS First XV.

College Rifles retained the Sir Fred Allen Challenge Cup, blanking Manukau Rovers 30-0.

Eden picked up their first competition win of 2017, decisively beating Papatoetoe 43-20. Centre Lux Funaki scored a brace, while the three Costa brothers - Nicolas, Rodrigo and Ignacio - scored 28 points between them. - Campbell Burnes

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Bombay 22 Pukekohe 18

Te Kauwhata 17 Papakura 12

Onewhero 35 Ardmore-Marist 25

Patumahoe 38 Waiuku 5

Karaka 20 Manurewa 17

Counties Power Cup holders Karaka had to work hard to overcome a committed Manurewa 20-17.

Manurewa led 17-10 at the break, partially thanks to 12 points from Bradford Lemalufaitoaga, but Karaka were able to regain the initiative, finishing with four tries, including one to Steelers centre Cardiff Vaega.

Patumahoe went to the top of the table after dispatching Waiuku 38-5, Alex Eruera scoring a double.

Onewhero engineered the upset of the day, tipping over previously unbeaten Ardmore-Marist 35-25, Ilaisa Koaneti running in a hat-trick. The visitors led 13-8 at halftime before Onewhero poured on the pressure.

Te Kauwhata picked up their first win of 2017, a tight, 17-12 result over Papakura. Both teams scored two tries, but the boot of Vilitati Sabani, who kicked seven points, was the difference.

Bombay maintained third place with a narrow 22-18 derby victory over Pukekohe, for whom Steelers wing Sione Fifita scored a brace. Pukekohe led 11-5 at halftime, meaning the losing side led at the break on three occasions in the five premier clashes.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Thames 20 Waihou 13

Mercury Bay 17 Hauraki North 12

Paeroa West 24 Whangamata 15

Waihi Athletic 64 Coromandel 17

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Te Puke Sports 35 Rangataua 20

Te Puna 56 Whakatane Marist 8

Mt Maunganui 89 Poroporo 0

Greerton Marist 20 Tauranga Sports 20

Whakarewarewa 27 Arataki 8

Rotoiti v Paroa called off due to player injury

Waikato

Hamilton Marist 39 United Matamata Sports 33

Hautapu 45 Te Awamutu Sports 15

Melville 26 Southern United 13

Otorohanga 22 Hamilton Old Boys 16

Fraser Tech 31 University 26

King Country

Waitete 26 Taupo Sports A 20

Waitomo 48 Kio Kio 7

Piopio 13 Taumarunui R & S 10

Taupo United 59 Bush 0

Taumarunui Districts 104 Taupo Sports B 0

East Coast

TVC 10 Tokararangi 5

Ruatoria City 32 Waiapu 22

Uawa 26 Hicks Bay 19

Hikurangi 82 Tawhiti 0

Poverty Bay

HSOB 25 Ngatapa 20

Pirates 15 YMP 5

OBM 31 Wairoa Athletic 22

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Hastings R and S 35 Clive 25

Napier Old Boys-Marist 78 Tamatea 0

Napier Technical 33 Napier Pirate R and S 12

Havelock North 13 Central 6

Taradale 42 MAC 24

Taranaki

Coastal 30 Tukapa 22

Clifton 24 Inglewood 3

Stratford-Eltham 19 Spotswood United 5

Southern 22 NPOB 20

Wanganui

Border 54 Taihape 20

Utiku OB 30 Kaierau 21

Ruapehu 29 Marist 22

Ngamatapouri 36 Ratana 0

Manawatu

Varsity 29 Linton Army 21

Te Kawau 35 Kia Toa 33

Feilding 42 Freyberg 19

College Old Boys 38 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 3

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Pioneer 30 Marist 15

Eketahuna 41 East Coast 22

Gladstone 25 Greytown 20

Carterton 37 Martinborough 22

Horowhenua Kapiti

Levin College Old Boys 27 Foxton 8

Levin Wanderers 17 Athletic 12

Paraparaumu 13 Shannon 9

Waikanae 15 Rahui 0

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 49 Wellington 16

Poneke 29 Marist-St Pat's 27

Northern United 36 Wainuiomata 5

Petone 38 Paremata-Plimmerton 12

Tawa 48 Avalon Wolves 10

Upper Hutt Rams 35 Johnsonville 14

Oriental Rongotai 32 Old Boys-University 11

(Anzac Day)

Upper Hutt Rams 72 Avalon Wolves 6

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 31 Marist-St Pat's 28

Northern United 53 Paremata-Plimmerton 8

Oriental-Rongotai 30 Poneke 30

Wainuiomata 28 Petone 17

Tawa 40 Johnsonville 10

Old Boys-University 47 Wellington 10

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Marist 46 Moutere 36

Wanderers 28 Renwick 27

Stoke 40 Waitohi 24

Waimea Old Boys 33 East Coast 19

Harlequins 28 Kahurangi 17

Nelson 30 Central 17

Buller

(Albion Cup)

Westport 41 Ngakawau-Karamea 14

West Coast

(New Forrest Trophy)

Kiwi 64 Marist 24

South Westland 18 Wests 17

Blaketown 65 Grey Valley 34



Canterbury

(Metro)

Burnside 26 Marist-Albion 16

Linwood 34 Lincoln University 24

New Brighton 26 Sumner 13

University 34 HSOB 25

Sydenham 29 Belfast 22

Christchurch 38 Shirley 24

(Canterbury Country)

Celtic 31 Waihora 16

Saracens 41 Ohoka 17

Hornby 36 Hampstead 15

Prebbleton 29 Glenmark-Cheviot 25

Darfield 45 Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 22

Kaiapoi 38 Methven 17

Southbridge 30 Oxford 25

Rakaia 41 Lincoln 20

Southern 45 Rolleston 7

(April 22)

Waihora 41 Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 20

Saracens 42 Hampstead 18

Glenmark-Cheviot 41 Ohoka 0

Darfield 59 Hornby 15

Prebbleton 11 Celtic 3

Methven 43 West Melton 19

Southbridge 114 Rolleston 0

Oxford 45 Kaiapoi 15

Lincoln 36 Southern 34

South Canterbury

(Hamersley Cup)

Geraldine 43 Old Boys 8

Harlequins 34 Pleasant Point 25

MacKenzie 55 Waimate 15

Celtic 28 Temuka 24

North Otago

Maheno 19 Athletic Marist 08

Valley 37 Kurow 20

Old Boys 47 Excelsior 07

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Alhambra-Union 25 Harbour 24

Taieri 29 Zingari-Richmond 15

Southern 38 Green Island 20

Kaikorai 25 University 16

(Central Otago)

Maniototo 24 Cromwell 7

Wakatipu 42 Upper Clutha 20

Arrowtown 36 Alexandra 31

Clyde-Earnscleugh 29 Matakanui Combined 20

Southland

Blues 41 Pirates-Old Boys 27

Star 24 Woodlands 19

Eastern-Northern Barbarians 25 Marist 15

- NZ Herald