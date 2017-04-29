Rising Australian rugby star Tyrel Lomax could be poached by All Blacks

Rising star Tyrel Lomax has a huge decision to make.

We can reveal that the Melbourne Rebels prop, son of former Kiwis league enforcer John Lomax, has been contacted by the All Blacks to play in New Zealand with a view to turning him into a Test front-rower.

But Lomax was also a bolter for Michael Cheika's Wallabies camp earlier this month.

The 20-year-old is still eligible for both countries because he has not played for Australia's secondary senior side, the Wallabies Barbarians who last played against the French Barbarians last November.

Lomax, who is contracted to Melbourne until the end of next season, made his starting Super Rugby debut for the Rebels last weekend in their 9-all draw with the Sharks in Durban and was impressive in the scrum.

At 192cm and 127kg, and with his lineage, it's no wonder there is a trans-Tasman bidding war for Lomax.

Having attended Wallabies camp, Lomax may have indicated that he is leaning towards Australia.

And if there are injuries, it is very possible that Cheika may ask Lomax to make his Test debut at some stage this year.

Lomax was the Australian under-20s player of the year in 2016.

