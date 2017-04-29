Charlie Ngatai: Rugby needs more concussion awareness

Charlie Ngatai has urged the rugby community to 'wise up' about the risks of concussion, as he returns to the playing field after nearly a year out of the game.

Ngatai, 26, played for the first time in 11 months last Saturday for University in Otorohanga, after 11 months of concussion issues that left the one-cap All Black fearing his career was over.

Today, Ngatai opened up to Tony Veitch on Newstalk ZB about his life in between; his fears, rehab, goals and concerns for concussion risks in the New Zealand game.

Listen to the full interview here:



"I was at a rugby game the other day, a First XV game, watching and overhearing people talking about a player that had made a massive tackle," Ngatai told Veitch on Newstalk ZB.

"I happened to look over and he just looked dazed and wobbling around the field. I was sitting their watching and five minutes later no one said or did anything. So I ended up walking on the field and told him to get off and told the ref he was concussed. So it's not just the players its the supporters, coaches and fans that have to notice these things to.

"It's a matter of life and death really, everyone has to do a little bit of homework on concussion."

Ngatai will not be rushed back into the Chiefs, nor is he thinking about the All Blacks. A preferable pathway is to regain match fitness at club level before transitioning back into the Chiefs later in May. If all goes well, then the June 17 Maori v Lions game and/or the June 20 Chiefs v Lions clash could be realistic goals.

Ngatai said life took a sharp turn after his concussion injury and life on the sidelines caused some depression.

"My partner noticed a big change in my personality. I was just really grumpy at home and depressed, wanted to be alone. Just wasn't myself, but she stuck strong and helped me through it all and really helped me with that."

- NZ Herald