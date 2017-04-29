All Blacks' relative remains in hospital after collapsing at World Masters Games

The player who collapsed during a World Masters Games match on Thursday was Ponsonby Rugby Club stalwart Steven Ioane, relative of All Blacks and Blues stars Rieko and Akira Ioane.

Ioane was rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition after collapsing during a match between Ponsonby and Pakuranga at Lloyd Elsmore Park in east Auckland.

Ponsonby Rugby Club director of rugby Nathan Kemp said Ioane had been on life support but that was no longer required.

A Middlemore Hospital spokeswoman said this morning that he was in a stable condition in the coronary care unit.

Kemp said Ioane was first cousin to former Samoa and Auckland NPC player Eddie Ioane.

He is the father of All Blacks and Blues player Rieko Ioane, and All Blacks Sevens and Blues player Akira Ioane.

Kemp said Steven Ioane was a stalwart of the Ponsonby Rugby Club and had been a member for at least 10 years.

After he collapsed on Thursday, members of the Pakuranga team formed a guard of honour as the Ponsonby players left the field, which was then reciprocated.

World Masters Games chief executive Jennah Wootten said "our best wishes are with him and his family for a full recovery".

"We have medical services in place at all World Masters Games 2017 competition venues to respond to situations such as this.

"We are pleased that St John was on hand and able to transfer the man to hospital without delay."

Rieko and Akira Ioane are in Australia on duty with the Blues, who have a Super Rugby game against the Brumbies in Canberra tomorrow night.

- NZ Herald