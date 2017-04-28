Rugby: New Zealand Under 20s thrash Fiji

The New Zealand Under 20 rugby team have started their Oceania Under 20s series in fine fashion, crushing Fiji 63-3.

Fullback Will Jordan led the way with a hat-trick as New Zealand romped to a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted home in their first of three games in Gold Coast.

The New Zealand side opened up an early lead with the boot, mixed in with a try to JP Sauni. They were helped by some poor discipline for Fiji, who had two players sinbinned, as New Zealand ran in further tries to Orbyn Leger, Dalton Papalii and a double to flanker Tom Christie.

They next play Samoa on Tuesday, followed by a clash with Australia on Saturday as build-up to the world championships in Georgia in just under five weeks' time.

- NZ Herald