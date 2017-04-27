All Blacks backrower Kaino sidelined with knee injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " All Blacks backrower Jerome Kaino has injured his knee and is unlikely to play another Super Rugby match before New Zealand's June test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Kaino will have surgery this week to repair a meniscus tear and is likely to be sidelined for six weeks, ruling him out of the Auckland-based Blues' remaining matches before Super Rugby breaks for the Lions series.

The Blues' match against the Lions on June 7 may be his last chance to get on the field before the first test on June 24, although the All Blacks also have a warmup match planned.