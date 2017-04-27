Rugby: Crusaders name settled team for Cheetahs

The Crusaders have kept things consistent for their clash with the Cheetahs on the start of their South African Super Rugby tour.

Scott Robertson's side have a familiar look for their game on Saturday, with an unchanged forward pack named from the starting fifteen that beat the Stormers last weekend, and just one change in the backline.

That change sees Bryn Hall start at halfback, with Mitchell Drummond providing cover on the bench. In the reserves, Andrew Makalio comes on to the bench, to cover Codie Taylor at hooker.

The unbeaten Crusaders are coming off their crushing 57-23 victory over the Stormers last week, and despite the travel are still heavy favourites to beat the Cheetahs, who have lost five straight games since a competitive start to the season.

Tipped as a team to be chopped in the upcoming Super Rugby contraction, the Cheetahs lost 20-14 last week against Bulls, and were dispatched by the Stormers 53-10 two weeks earlier.

In between those clashes, they gave the Chiefs a scare, leading 24-0 before eventually falling 41-27.

The match will be a clash between the league's best defence - with the Crusaders conceding 18.7 points per game - and one of the worst, with the Cheetahs having leaked 35 points per game.

Crusaders team to play the Cheetahs:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd

8. Kieran Read

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

Reserves

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Luke Romano

20. Pete Samu

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Manasa Mataele

