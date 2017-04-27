8:04am Thu 27 April
Former Chief faces ban for referee comment

Bundee Aki of Connacht. Photo / Getty
Former Chiefs and Counties Manukau centre Bundee Aki has been charged for misconduct for remarks he made to a referee while playing for Irish side Connacht.

The Pro12 player of the year, who signed a lucrative deal with the club last year, has been formally charged with misconduct by the Disciplinary Officer after comments he made towards referee Ian Davies during a game against Leinster.

Aki played two seasons for the Chiefs before signing with Connacht for the 2014 season. He re-signed with the club until 2020 and can play for Ireland from October this year.

- NZ Herald

