Calls for Brumbies to merge with Rebels

Australia will be expected to have cut a team loose from Super Rugby within a fortnight.

SANZAAR has scheduled a board meeting for the week of May 10 in Tokyo, where it's expected that the ARU and SARU will confirm the axing of teams so Super Rugby can return to 15 sides next year.

The SANZAAR nations agreed in London in February that the 18-team format is not working, and Australia agreed to lose one team while South Africa will lose two.

But since announcing three weeks ago that either the Western Force or Melbourne Rebels will be kicked out, the ARU has been bogged down by legal threats and action from both clubs, leaving the situation as unclear now as on the day of the press conference.

But the ARU will be expected to attend the Tokyo meeting with confirmation that either the Force or Rebels are gone. If not, the other SANZAAR partners could potentially take legal action against them for not delivering on the agreement that has been signed off by all broadcasters involved.

It is most likely the Force will get axed, despite the current broadcast agreement guaranteeing their survival until 2020.

However, former Wallabies coach John "Knuckles" Connolly said the ARU would be wrong to axe the Force and instead believes the Brumbies - who have been declared safe by the national body - should merge with their southern neighbours in Melbourne.

"The Force really should survive, it's a rugby stronghold and it's well positioned," Connolly said.

"The Perth market is growing, they've developed a lot of talent, half their side is from their local juniors.

"We want a national game, and they provide it.

"Melbourne will always struggle to find that foothold with the AFL being so dominant, and the Brumbies from my point of view are fortunate to have escaped.

"I really think they should merge and become the Melbourne Brumbies. You keep the Brumbies brand and can capitalise on growth in Victoria, and they can split their home games.

"There's no perfect scenarios at this point, so I believe this would be making the best of what we've got.

"Losing the Force would be a great shame."

