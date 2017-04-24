Club Rugby wrap

National club rugby results: April 22
Northland
(Premier)
Hora Hora 31 Kamo 20
Mid Northern 50 Waipu 5
Otamatea 20 Wellsford 12
OBM 64 Mid-Western 21
Western Sharks 37 Hikurangi 12
(North zone)
Kaikohe 27 Eastern 15
Kaeo 90 Panguru 3
Kaitaia 45 Kerikeri B 7
Awanui 36 Okaihau/Ohaeawai 24
Kerikeri A 85 Te Rarawa 26
(South zone)
Kaihu 20 Moerewa/United Kawakawa 15
North Harbour
(Buck Shelford Shield)
East Coast Bays 28 Massey 27
Kumeu 18 North Shore 16
Northcote 27 Marist 5
Silverdale 63 Mahurangi 13
Takapuna 39 Glenfield 3
Northcote bounced back after last weekend's defeat to retain the Les Pearce Memorial Shield with a 27-5 victory over Marist.
Led by player of the day, prop Tyler Golightly, and midfielder Peter Hellesoe, the home side scored some well-taken tries, one of them to debutant Nick Smith.
Marist battled in yeoman fashion, despite losing two forwards to blue cards, and were rewarded with a Robbie McIntosh try.
East Coast Bays moved up to forth position, tipping over Massey 28-27, to toast the blazer (25th) game for loose forward Jacob Teleiai. It was tight, both sides scoring three tries each.
Silverdale had a strong second spell to over-run Mahurangi 63-13 and maintain top billing on the standings. There were triples to Gannon Moore and George Silk, while David McMurtrie racked up 28 points from two tries and nine conversions. Andrew Bridge, Sean Blignault and Eli Peters made their debuts for Silverdale.
Mahurangi scored two late tries to bring some respectability to the final scoreline.
The big upset of the day saw Adrian Donald's Kumeu win their second game of the season, edging North Shore 18-16. Tevita Baleinausori scored two key tries on Kumeu debut, while Matu Tevi, Dylan Masters and Troy Stirling also stood out. Shore remain winless after four rounds.
Takapuna's pack, especially at the breakdown, laid the platform for a decisive six-try, 39-3 defeat of Glenfield.
Auckland
Grammar TEC 29 Waitakere City 19
Pakuranga 43 Otahuhu 7
University 20 Ponsonby 12
East Tamaki 30 Marist 17
Suburbs 48 Manukau 22
Waitemata 41 Mt Wellington 3
(Sir Fred Allen Memorial Challenge Cup)
College Rifles 60 Papatoetoe 10
College Rifles were always going to be tough to defeat on Anzac weekend, which obviously holds special resonance for the club.
They were also defending the Sir Fred Allen Challenge Cup and toasting lock Russell Dobbie, whose century of games for the premiers was recognised with his blazer presentation on Saturday night.
So Papatoetoe were going to be up against it, especially as they conceded three yellow cards, two to second five Josh Tafili, which turned into a red.
Rifles ran in 10 tries with some nice structured, continuity play, especially in the first spell. Threequarters Lolohea Loco and Tumua Manu both scored braces, while first five Otu Mausia ran the cutter well. Dobbie scored a popular try, the sole score by a Rifles forward.
Auckland midfielder Pasqualle Dunn, who is believed to have signed with the Hawke's Bay union, also scored a try.
Elsewhere in Pool A, Suburbs put eight tries on Manukau Rovers in a 48-22 victory, with wing Bruno Tuivai crossing for a hat-trick.
Waitemata toasted prop Sam Ioane's 100th premier game for the club with a 41-3 thrashing of Mt Wellington, Joe Faumui recording a brace.
In Pool B, East Tamaki are now 2-0 after a bonus point, 30-17 win over Marist, No 8 George Crichton scoring two tries.
Harry Plummer scored 14 points on debut at first five as Grammar TEC again had to work hard, this time for the 29-19 win over Waitakere City. Fullback TJ Vaega, son of To'o Vaega, scored a try.
A double by fullback and club stalwart Mark Dickison highlighted Pakuranga's 43-7 dismantling of Otahuhu.
University defeated Ponsonby 20-12 in a scrappy affair at Western Springs, hooker Conor McGowan scoring a late try to cement the points for the students. - Campbell Burnes
Counties Manukau
(McNamara Cup)
Patumahoe 34 Manurewa 8
Karaka 24 Ardmore-Marist 17
Onewhero 37 Papakura 12
Pukekohe 36 Te Kauwhata 0
Bombay 55 Waiuku 5
Ardmore-Marist's winning streak of six is over after falling 24-17 to Karaka, who also nabbed the Counties Power Cup.
Karaka were actually outscored three tries to two but took their second spell scoring opportunities.
Third-placed Bombay dispatched Waiuku 55-5, with Jordan Goldsmith running in four tries, and Ki Anufe kicking 11 points. Bombay's first half was top quality and they led 29-5 at oranges.
Patumahoe maintained second place on the ladder with an impressive 34-8 bonus point win over Manurewa at Mountfort Park. It extends Patumahoe's winning streak to four games and keeps them in touch with leaders Ardmore-Marist. Former Maori All Blacks front-rower Joe Royal was again among the Patumahoe tryscorers, while Steelers No 8 Viliami Taulani scored Manurewa's sole try.
Pukekohe rebounded from last week's upset loss at Waiuku to blank Te Kauwhata 36-0 at Colin Lawrie Fields. The home side took advantage of a 12-0 halftime lead to run away with a six tries to none victory. George Maka scored a double for Pukekohe, while Connor Brooke-Cowden, son of former All Blacks flanker Mark Brooke-Cowden, also crossed for a five-pointer.
Onewhero also rebounded from a loss last weekend to ease to a 37-12 win over bottom of the table Papakura at Massey Park. The home side actually led 12-10 at the break but Onewhero pulled away in the second half to ensure a one-sided scoreline.
Winger Vaughan Holdt and centre Ilaisa Koaneti bagged two tries apiece for the victors.
With two weeks remaining in the first round, Ardmore-Marist, Patumahoe, Bombay and Karaka hold the top four spots. There is a six-point gap back to a tight chasing bunch that includes Pukekohe, Onewhero, Manurewa and Waiuku - all separated by four points.
Thames Valley
(Silcock Shield)
Coromandel 16 Whangamata 15
Waihi Athletic 23 Hauraki North 22
Thames 26 Mercury Bay 24
Cobras 14 Waihou 13
(Easter Monday)
Thames 55 Coromandel 8
Bay of Plenty
(Baywide premier)
Rotoiti 54 Whakatane Marist 17
Paroa 27 Whakarewarewa 25
Tauranga Sports 35 Te Puna 24
Rangataua 62 Poroporo 0
Mt Maunganui 23 Greerton Marist 21
Te Puke 49 Arataki 24
(Easter)
Whakarewarewa 62 Whakatane Marist 21
(April 18)
Te Puna 28 Mt Maunganui Sports 22
Te Puke Sports 21 Paroa 13
Waikato
Fraser Tech 21 Melville 20
Hamilton Old Boys 51 United Matamata Sports 22
University 30 Otorohanga 23
Hautapu 66 Southern United 3
Hamilton Marist 27 Te Awamutu Sports 15
King Country
Taupo United 93 Taupo Sports B 0
Tongariro 33 Bush United 22
Taumarunui R & S 32 Waitomo 31
Waitete 84 Kio Kio United 0
Taupo Sports A 20 Taumarunui Districts 15
East Coast
Hikurangi 20 TVC 12
Uawa 19 Tokomaru United 7
Ruatoria City 49 Tawhiti 7
Waiapu 39 Hicks Bay 20
(Easter)
Uawa 28 Tokararangi 0
Waiapu 39 Tokomaru United 17
Ruatoria City 32 Hikurangi 29
Poverty Bay
Waikohu 18 Ngatapa 17
YMP 29 OBM 23
HSOB 24 Athletic 17
(Easter)
Waikohu 36 HSOB 18
Pirates 26 Wairoa Athletic 15
OBM 30 Ngatapa 21
Hawke's Bay
(Tui Nash Cup)
Napier Old Boys Marist 32 Napier Tech 5
Hastings Rugby and Sports 36 Tamatea 12
Havelock North 52 MAC 12
Clive 46 Central 15
Taradale 20 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 18
Taranaki
Spotswood United 20 Southern 17
Stratford-Eltham 34 Clifton 26
Inglewood 23 Coastal 22
Tukapa 57 NPOB 20
Wanganui
Marist 54 Ratana 26
Pirates 49 Kaierau 28
Taihape 30 Ruapehu 24
Ngamatapouri 51 Utiku OB 29
Manawatu
College Old Boys 39 Te Kawau 14
Varsity 43 Freyberg 14
Kia Toa 47 Linton Army 12
OBM 41 Feilding 14
(Easter Monday)
Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 19 Te Kawau 18
Varsity 20 Old Boys-Marist 7
College Old Boys 31 Linton Army 17
Kia Toa 46 Freyberg 10
Varsity managed to stay top of the table, despite missing 10 players against Freyberg.
They were either injured or away for university holidays.
Elsewhere, the battle of the desperates was won by OBM as they thumped a bare minimum 15-man Yellows team 41-14. Yellows started the game with no bench players whilst two Colts players showed up part-way through the first half.
COB kept their winning record alive under new coach 'Snow' Cruden with a 39-14 result over Te Kawau, whilst Kia Toa stayed in touch with Varsity after a 47-12 win over the soldiers.
Wairarapa-Bush
(Moose Kapene Cup)
Greytown 32 Marist 19
Carterton beat Eketahuna by default
Martinborough 38 Gladstone 7
Masterton-Red Star 97 Featherston 5
Pioneer 48 East Coast 26
Puketoi 24 Tuhirangi 10
Horowhenua Kapiti
College Old Boys 36 Shannon 35
Waikanae 15 Wanderers 6
Foxton 42 Athletic 15
Paraparaumu 43 Rahui 8
Wellington
(Swindale Shield)
Norths 38 Avalon Wolves 0
Poneke 59 Wellington 26
Tawa 47 Petone 24
Old Boys-University 28 Marist St Pat's 20
Hutt Old Boys-Marist 47 Johnsonville 22
Upper Hutt Rams 52 Paremata-Plimmerton 8
Oriental-Rongotai 29 Wainuiomata 25
Tasman
(Tasman Trophy)
Marist 59 Harlequins 14
Wanderers 24 Central 21
Nelson 22 Renwick 14
Moutere 45 Waimea Old Boys 17
Waitohi 39 Kahurangi 33
Stoke 40 East Coast 20
(Easter Monday)
Wanderers 28 Nelson 23
Marist 34 Kahurangi 16
Waimea Old Boys 38 Stoke 33
Central 46 East Coast 23
Moutere 12 Waitohi 0
Renwick beat Harlequins by default
Buller
(Albion Cup)
White Star 44 Westport 30
West Coast
(New Forrest Trophy)
Blaketown 39 Kiwi 19
Wests 36 Marist 27
Grey Valley 15 Westland 8
Canterbury
(Metro)
Shirley 26 Marist-Albion 5
Christchurch 42 Belfast 14
Sydenham 41 HSOB 19
Sumner 42 University 35
New Brighton 45 Linwood 13
Lincoln University 58 Burnside 12
South Canterbury
(Hamersley Cup)
Temuka 42 Harlequins 28
Celtic 69 Old Boys 0
MacKenzie 46 Pleasant Point 3
Geraldine 35 Waimate 19
(Easter)
Harlequins 29 Old Boys 3
Geraldine 7 Celtic 6
MacKenzie 28 Temuka 7
Pleasant Point 19 Waimate 12
North Otago
Old Boys 31 Kurow 6
Athletic-Marist 43 Excelsior 19
Valley 25 Maheno 20
Otago
(Dunedin Metro)
Southern 25 University 24
Harbour 48 Zingari-Richmond 35
Dunedin 38 Taieri 19
Alhambra-Union 31 Kaikorai 28
(Central Otago)
Upper Clutha 42 Matakanui Combined 5
Maniototo 48 Alexandra 21
Wakatipu 58 Clyde-Earnscleugh 31
Arrowtown 23 Cromwell 20
(South Otago)
Lawrence 25 Owaka 5
Clutha 44 Crescent 12
Toko 36 Heriot 34
Clutha Valley 20 Clinton 12
Southland
Marist 63 Blues 5
Woodlands 32 Eastern-Northern Barbarians 31
Star 39 Pirates-Old Boys 33