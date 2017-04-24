Club Rugby wrap

National club rugby results: April 22

Northland

(Premier)

Hora Hora 31 Kamo 20

Mid Northern 50 Waipu 5

Otamatea 20 Wellsford 12

OBM 64 Mid-Western 21

Western Sharks 37 Hikurangi 12

(North zone)

Kaikohe 27 Eastern 15

Kaeo 90 Panguru 3

Kaitaia 45 Kerikeri B 7

Awanui 36 Okaihau/Ohaeawai 24

Kerikeri A 85 Te Rarawa 26

(South zone)

Kaihu 20 Moerewa/United Kawakawa 15

North Harbour

(Buck Shelford Shield)

East Coast Bays 28 Massey 27

Kumeu 18 North Shore 16

Northcote 27 Marist 5

Silverdale 63 Mahurangi 13

Takapuna 39 Glenfield 3

Northcote bounced back after last weekend's defeat to retain the Les Pearce Memorial Shield with a 27-5 victory over Marist.

Led by player of the day, prop Tyler Golightly, and midfielder Peter Hellesoe, the home side scored some well-taken tries, one of them to debutant Nick Smith.

Marist battled in yeoman fashion, despite losing two forwards to blue cards, and were rewarded with a Robbie McIntosh try.

East Coast Bays moved up to forth position, tipping over Massey 28-27, to toast the blazer (25th) game for loose forward Jacob Teleiai. It was tight, both sides scoring three tries each.

Silverdale had a strong second spell to over-run Mahurangi 63-13 and maintain top billing on the standings. There were triples to Gannon Moore and George Silk, while David McMurtrie racked up 28 points from two tries and nine conversions. Andrew Bridge, Sean Blignault and Eli Peters made their debuts for Silverdale.

Mahurangi scored two late tries to bring some respectability to the final scoreline.

The big upset of the day saw Adrian Donald's Kumeu win their second game of the season, edging North Shore 18-16. Tevita Baleinausori scored two key tries on Kumeu debut, while Matu Tevi, Dylan Masters and Troy Stirling also stood out. Shore remain winless after four rounds.

Takapuna's pack, especially at the breakdown, laid the platform for a decisive six-try, 39-3 defeat of Glenfield.

Auckland

Grammar TEC 29 Waitakere City 19

Pakuranga 43 Otahuhu 7

University 20 Ponsonby 12

East Tamaki 30 Marist 17

Suburbs 48 Manukau 22

Waitemata 41 Mt Wellington 3

(Sir Fred Allen Memorial Challenge Cup)

College Rifles 60 Papatoetoe 10

College Rifles were always going to be tough to defeat on Anzac weekend, which obviously holds special resonance for the club.

They were also defending the Sir Fred Allen Challenge Cup and toasting lock Russell Dobbie, whose century of games for the premiers was recognised with his blazer presentation on Saturday night.

So Papatoetoe were going to be up against it, especially as they conceded three yellow cards, two to second five Josh Tafili, which turned into a red.

Rifles ran in 10 tries with some nice structured, continuity play, especially in the first spell. Threequarters Lolohea Loco and Tumua Manu both scored braces, while first five Otu Mausia ran the cutter well. Dobbie scored a popular try, the sole score by a Rifles forward.

Auckland midfielder Pasqualle Dunn, who is believed to have signed with the Hawke's Bay union, also scored a try.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Suburbs put eight tries on Manukau Rovers in a 48-22 victory, with wing Bruno Tuivai crossing for a hat-trick.

Waitemata toasted prop Sam Ioane's 100th premier game for the club with a 41-3 thrashing of Mt Wellington, Joe Faumui recording a brace.

In Pool B, East Tamaki are now 2-0 after a bonus point, 30-17 win over Marist, No 8 George Crichton scoring two tries.

Harry Plummer scored 14 points on debut at first five as Grammar TEC again had to work hard, this time for the 29-19 win over Waitakere City. Fullback TJ Vaega, son of To'o Vaega, scored a try.

A double by fullback and club stalwart Mark Dickison highlighted Pakuranga's 43-7 dismantling of Otahuhu.

University defeated Ponsonby 20-12 in a scrappy affair at Western Springs, hooker Conor McGowan scoring a late try to cement the points for the students. - Campbell Burnes

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Patumahoe 34 Manurewa 8

Karaka 24 Ardmore-Marist 17

Onewhero 37 Papakura 12

Pukekohe 36 Te Kauwhata 0

Bombay 55 Waiuku 5

Ardmore-Marist's winning streak of six is over after falling 24-17 to Karaka, who also nabbed the Counties Power Cup.

Karaka were actually outscored three tries to two but took their second spell scoring opportunities.

Third-placed Bombay dispatched Waiuku 55-5, with Jordan Goldsmith running in four tries, and Ki Anufe kicking 11 points. Bombay's first half was top quality and they led 29-5 at oranges.

Patumahoe maintained second place on the ladder with an impressive 34-8 bonus point win over Manurewa at Mountfort Park. It extends Patumahoe's winning streak to four games and keeps them in touch with leaders Ardmore-Marist. Former Maori All Blacks front-rower Joe Royal was again among the Patumahoe tryscorers, while Steelers No 8 Viliami Taulani scored Manurewa's sole try.

Pukekohe rebounded from last week's upset loss at Waiuku to blank Te Kauwhata 36-0 at Colin Lawrie Fields. The home side took advantage of a 12-0 halftime lead to run away with a six tries to none victory. George Maka scored a double for Pukekohe, while Connor Brooke-Cowden, son of former All Blacks flanker Mark Brooke-Cowden, also crossed for a five-pointer.

Onewhero also rebounded from a loss last weekend to ease to a 37-12 win over bottom of the table Papakura at Massey Park. The home side actually led 12-10 at the break but Onewhero pulled away in the second half to ensure a one-sided scoreline.

Winger Vaughan Holdt and centre Ilaisa Koaneti bagged two tries apiece for the victors.

With two weeks remaining in the first round, Ardmore-Marist, Patumahoe, Bombay and Karaka hold the top four spots. There is a six-point gap back to a tight chasing bunch that includes Pukekohe, Onewhero, Manurewa and Waiuku - all separated by four points.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Coromandel 16 Whangamata 15

Waihi Athletic 23 Hauraki North 22

Thames 26 Mercury Bay 24

Cobras 14 Waihou 13

(Easter Monday)

Thames 55 Coromandel 8

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Rotoiti 54 Whakatane Marist 17

Paroa 27 Whakarewarewa 25

Tauranga Sports 35 Te Puna 24

Rangataua 62 Poroporo 0

Mt Maunganui 23 Greerton Marist 21

Te Puke 49 Arataki 24

(Easter)

Whakarewarewa 62 Whakatane Marist 21

(April 18)

Te Puna 28 Mt Maunganui Sports 22

Te Puke Sports 21 Paroa 13

Waikato

Fraser Tech 21 Melville 20

Hamilton Old Boys 51 United Matamata Sports 22

University 30 Otorohanga 23

Hautapu 66 Southern United 3

Hamilton Marist 27 Te Awamutu Sports 15

King Country

Taupo United 93 Taupo Sports B 0

Tongariro 33 Bush United 22

Taumarunui R & S 32 Waitomo 31

Waitete 84 Kio Kio United 0

Taupo Sports A 20 Taumarunui Districts 15

East Coast

Hikurangi 20 TVC 12

Uawa 19 Tokomaru United 7

Ruatoria City 49 Tawhiti 7

Waiapu 39 Hicks Bay 20

(Easter)

Uawa 28 Tokararangi 0

Waiapu 39 Tokomaru United 17

Ruatoria City 32 Hikurangi 29

Poverty Bay

Waikohu 18 Ngatapa 17

YMP 29 OBM 23

HSOB 24 Athletic 17

(Easter)

Waikohu 36 HSOB 18

Pirates 26 Wairoa Athletic 15

OBM 30 Ngatapa 21

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Napier Old Boys Marist 32 Napier Tech 5

Hastings Rugby and Sports 36 Tamatea 12

Havelock North 52 MAC 12

Clive 46 Central 15

Taradale 20 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 18

Taranaki

Spotswood United 20 Southern 17

Stratford-Eltham 34 Clifton 26

Inglewood 23 Coastal 22

Tukapa 57 NPOB 20

Wanganui

Marist 54 Ratana 26

Pirates 49 Kaierau 28

Taihape 30 Ruapehu 24

Ngamatapouri 51 Utiku OB 29

Manawatu

College Old Boys 39 Te Kawau 14

Varsity 43 Freyberg 14

Kia Toa 47 Linton Army 12

OBM 41 Feilding 14

(Easter Monday)

Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 19 Te Kawau 18

Varsity 20 Old Boys-Marist 7

College Old Boys 31 Linton Army 17

Kia Toa 46 Freyberg 10

Varsity managed to stay top of the table, despite missing 10 players against Freyberg.

They were either injured or away for university holidays.

Elsewhere, the battle of the desperates was won by OBM as they thumped a bare minimum 15-man Yellows team 41-14. Yellows started the game with no bench players whilst two Colts players showed up part-way through the first half.

COB kept their winning record alive under new coach 'Snow' Cruden with a 39-14 result over Te Kawau, whilst Kia Toa stayed in touch with Varsity after a 47-12 win over the soldiers.

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Greytown 32 Marist 19

Carterton beat Eketahuna by default

Martinborough 38 Gladstone 7

Masterton-Red Star 97 Featherston 5

Pioneer 48 East Coast 26

Puketoi 24 Tuhirangi 10

Horowhenua Kapiti

College Old Boys 36 Shannon 35

Waikanae 15 Wanderers 6

Foxton 42 Athletic 15

Paraparaumu 43 Rahui 8

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Norths 38 Avalon Wolves 0

Poneke 59 Wellington 26

Tawa 47 Petone 24

Old Boys-University 28 Marist St Pat's 20

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 47 Johnsonville 22

Upper Hutt Rams 52 Paremata-Plimmerton 8

Oriental-Rongotai 29 Wainuiomata 25

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Marist 59 Harlequins 14

Wanderers 24 Central 21

Nelson 22 Renwick 14

Moutere 45 Waimea Old Boys 17

Waitohi 39 Kahurangi 33

Stoke 40 East Coast 20

(Easter Monday)

Wanderers 28 Nelson 23

Marist 34 Kahurangi 16

Waimea Old Boys 38 Stoke 33

Central 46 East Coast 23

Moutere 12 Waitohi 0

Renwick beat Harlequins by default

Buller

(Albion Cup)

White Star 44 Westport 30

West Coast

(New Forrest Trophy)

Blaketown 39 Kiwi 19

Wests 36 Marist 27

Grey Valley 15 Westland 8



Canterbury

(Metro)

Shirley 26 Marist-Albion 5

Christchurch 42 Belfast 14

Sydenham 41 HSOB 19

Sumner 42 University 35

New Brighton 45 Linwood 13

Lincoln University 58 Burnside 12

South Canterbury

(Hamersley Cup)

Temuka 42 Harlequins 28

Celtic 69 Old Boys 0

MacKenzie 46 Pleasant Point 3

Geraldine 35 Waimate 19

(Easter)

Harlequins 29 Old Boys 3

Geraldine 7 Celtic 6

MacKenzie 28 Temuka 7

Pleasant Point 19 Waimate 12

North Otago

Old Boys 31 Kurow 6

Athletic-Marist 43 Excelsior 19

Valley 25 Maheno 20

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Southern 25 University 24

Harbour 48 Zingari-Richmond 35

Dunedin 38 Taieri 19

Alhambra-Union 31 Kaikorai 28

(Central Otago)

Upper Clutha 42 Matakanui Combined 5

Maniototo 48 Alexandra 21

Wakatipu 58 Clyde-Earnscleugh 31

Arrowtown 23 Cromwell 20

(South Otago)

Lawrence 25 Owaka 5

Clutha 44 Crescent 12

Toko 36 Heriot 34

Clutha Valley 20 Clinton 12

Southland

Marist 63 Blues 5

Woodlands 32 Eastern-Northern Barbarians 31

Star 39 Pirates-Old Boys 33

- NZ Herald