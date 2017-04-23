Rugby: Black Ferns Sevens to face Fiji in semis

By Campbell Burnes

The Black Ferns Sevens are safely through to the Cup semifinals in Japan after getting past England to the tune of 21-5.

It looked like the floodgates had opened early for the series leaders when Portia Woodman scored after just 23 seconds following a 50m burst. It was her third of the tournament in Kitakyushu and 20th of the season. New Zealand's control and patience yielded a try to Michael Blyde and they were sitting pretty at 14-0.

England, however, proved difficult to shrug off, scoring via Abbie Brown to peg it back to 14-5, where it stayed until the final minute when Niall Williams continued her strong form here with a right foot step for her fourth try in two days.

New Zealand will face Fiji, who tipped over USA 26-19, in the Cup semifinal at 5.20pm NZT.

Australia, who beat France 19-12, will meet Canada, who crushed Russia 41-0.



New Zealand 21 (Portia Woodman, Michaela Blyde, Niall Williams tries; Tyla Nathan-Wong 3 con)

England 5 (Abbie Brown try)

HT: 14-5

- NZ Herald