Rugby: Black Ferns Sevens to face Fiji in semis

By Campbell Burnes

Niall Williams was on the scoresheet for the Black Ferns Sevens. Photo / Getty
The Black Ferns Sevens are safely through to the Cup semifinals in Japan after getting past England to the tune of 21-5.

It looked like the floodgates had opened early for the series leaders when Portia Woodman scored after just 23 seconds following a 50m burst. It was her third of the tournament in Kitakyushu and 20th of the season. New Zealand's control and patience yielded a try to Michael Blyde and they were sitting pretty at 14-0.

England, however, proved difficult to shrug off, scoring via Abbie Brown to peg it back to 14-5, where it stayed until the final minute when Niall Williams continued her strong form here with a right foot step for her fourth try in two days.

New Zealand will face Fiji, who tipped over USA 26-19, in the Cup semifinal at 5.20pm NZT.

Australia, who beat France 19-12, will meet Canada, who crushed Russia 41-0.

New Zealand 21 (Portia Woodman, Michaela Blyde, Niall Williams tries; Tyla Nathan-Wong 3 con)
England 5 (Abbie Brown try)
HT: 14-5

- NZ Herald

