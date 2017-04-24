Rugby: Old Boys Marist stay unbeaten

By Andrew Johnsen - Northern Advocate

Old Boys Marist continued their unbeaten ways in the Bayleys Premier competition, but they'll be casting an eye at Western Sharks and Mid Northern after their respective wins.

OBM grabbed another bonus point win as they accounted for bottom of the ladder Mid Western 64-21.

Bolstered by the return of Blues A players Kara Pryor and Howard Sililoto, the home side proved too strong and classy for Mid Western, who fall to their sixth defeat.

The backline, led by form player of the competition Noah Cooper, put on a clinic to help their side pick up an important win ahead of the next four weeks where they face four of the top five teams in the competition.

All four of those sides squared off with each other during round six, with Mid Northern and Western Sharks coming up trumps.

Mid Northern dominated Waipu to score a half-century, winning 50-5 and handing Waipu their third consecutive defeat after a strong start to 2017.

Western Sharks meanwhile had a strong win over Hikurangi to state their title claims, defeating their opponents 37-12.

Both Western Sharks and Mid Northern have just one defeat and are nipping at the heels of OBM. And with both sides matching up with each other and OBM in the next few weeks, the battle for top spot is bound to get interesting.

Meanwhile Otamatea picked up their first win of the season.

Travelling to meet Wellsford, Otamatea defended stoutly to take out the match 20-12.

In the other match Hora Hora continued their winning streak with a 31-20 win over Kamo.

Kamo were coming off their first win of the season, but Hora Hora played with precision to grab their third consecutive victory.

Results: Premier:

Hora Hora 31 v Kamo 20

Mid Northern 50 v Waipu 5

Wellsford 12 v Otamatea 20

OBM 64 v Mid Western 21

Hikurangi 12 v Western Sharks 37

Reserves:

Kamo 43 v Hora Hora 3

Mid Northern 26 v Waipu 36

Wellsford 22 v Otamatea 16

OBM 43 v Mid Western 0

Hikurangi 12 v Western Sharks 40

North Zone Championship:

Kaikohe 27 v Eastern 15

Kaeo 90 v Panguru 3

Kaitaia 45 v Kerikeri B 7

Awanui 36 v Okaihau/Ohaeawai 24

Kerikeri A 85 v Te Rarawa 26

South Zone:

Kaihu 20 Moerewa/UK 15

Tomerata 22 Southern 10

Otiria win by default

Whangaruru win by default