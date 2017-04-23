Rugby: Chiefs halfback Finlay Christie cited by SANZAAR for stamping

Chiefs halfback Finlay Christie has been cited for alleged foul play during his side's 16-7 win over the Force last night.

Christie is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(b) Stamping/Trampling on an Opponent during the Chiefs' victory at NIB Stadium in Perth last night.

Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place tonight at 7pm (NZST) via video-conference.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

