Tony Veitch: How to stop the Kiwi domination of Super Rugby

By Tony Veitch

For the past two nights I've sat back in awe of two Kiwi Super Rugby sides.



The Hurricanes put 42 points on the Brumbies in one half of footy last night.



I've jumped on the Canes bandwagon big time. No one can keep pace with them as long as their key players stay fit and healthy.



Then comes the Crusaders - 36 points against the Stormers in one of the most staggering and ridiculous halves of footy.



So, while I was writing my match notes, I moved onto ideas on how to make this competition a much better contest:



Here goes:



1) Reduce the points for Kiwi tries.

2) Every time a New Zealand side scores more than three tries in one half, a player must come off for the rest of the match.

3) Limit the matches anyone with the name Barrett can play across the season. Maybe even put the Barretts into a Super Rugby draft, therefore allowing foreign sides to experience the pure joy of watching the Barretta run amok.

4) Limit the number of All Blacks allowed on the field at any one time for Kiwi franchises.

5) Ban Kiwi forwards from playing with the skill set of a back. Therefore, Cody Taylor's flick pass last night to Kieran Read for that wonderful try would be penalised.

6) Finally, this is a rule I take out of the America's Cup protocols. Kiwi sides may only hold two training sessions per week. Any other squad gathering will be considered a breach of Super Rugby rules and result in a loss of competition points.



I'm sure I've missed some other key changes. Help me out!

- NZ Herald