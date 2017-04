Live updates and extremely insightful commentary from Kris Shannon of the Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Stormers.

The Crusaders are the only unbeaten team in Super Rugby this season after the Stormers' 100% winning run ended against the Lions in the last round. The Crusaders have won 13 of the last 15 meetings between these sides, including the last five in a row, and have never lost to the Stormers at home.

- NZ Herald