Rugby: Beauden Barrett in impressed with Hurricanes teammates

Beauden Barrett may be considered by many to be the key cog of the machine that is the Hurricanes, but the exciting playmaker himself is in awe of the spectacle that his teammates are putting on around him on a weekly basis.

The 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year - who played a significant role in the Hurricanes' 56-21 dismantling of the Brumbies at McLean Park in Napier last night - has been in scintillating form for the reigning Super Rugby champions, with three tries, 11 try assists, 27 defenders beaten and 569 metres gained to his name in the eight games he has played for the Hurricanes thus far this season.

It is this sort of form that has allowed his teammates that surround him to blossom and churn out quality performances each week, much to the admiration of Barrett.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch, the 25-year-old highlighted four of his teammates as players who have impressed him in the first half of this year's edition of Super Rugby.

"I've just been really impressed with Ngani Laumape outside me this year," Barrett said.

"He's come a long way in terms of his rugby knowledge. Obviously Matt Proctor, Vince Aso and Jordie [Barrett] has been going pretty well. I can't just name a few; the forwards have fronted up really well this year too.

"It's great to have that depth in the squad, and I think just making trainings so competitive, it shows in games when we're put under pressure."

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: England Rugby Union defends decision to pick New Zealand born wing sensation Denny Solomona Highlanders hilarious tribute to Fumiaki Tanaka Rugby: Unpacking the All Blacks' midfield mystery

Barrett said he believed his side are looking sharp as the comptition passes the halfway stage, stating that only the New Zealand sides in the tournament have the ability to compete with the Wellington-based franchise when they are in-form.

"I think in New Zealand, yes [teams can compete with an in-form Hurricanes side]," he said.

"When we get that ball that we thrive on, good luck to them I guess, but that's the key, the breakdown.

"Our boys are doing great work at the breakdown, and TJ's obviously clearing the ball well, and the guys around you pretty much call all the plays. I'm just getting the ball to the space.

"That's when a team looks best - everyone has a role and everyone is nailing it, and we can play that expansive game we like."

Beauden's younger brother, Jordie, is one of the many players from the Hurricanes to have caught the eye of spectators this season, with his older brother being one of those to heap praise on the youngster.

Barrett Sr went on to say thst he has been so impressed by his little brother that he wouldn't be surprised if Barrett Jr received an All Blacks call-up ahead of the upcoming British and Irish Lions series.

"I am proud of what he is doing," Beauden said.

"He's still my little brother, and it's amazing to see how quickly he is developing. He's doing things out on the field that I couldn't dream of doing, so I think it's awesome.

"He is only 20, you've got to remember that, so we can't build up all this expectation, he's just a young kid too.

"If he was in the mix [for an All Blacks call-up], I wouldn't raise my eyebrows or question the selection. I think he's good enough to be there one day, just how soon I'm not too sure, I'll leave that up to the selectors."

The Barrett brothers and the rest of the Hurricanes squad are set to head into a bye week for the second time this season, before returning in round 11 to face the Stormers at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

- NZ Herald