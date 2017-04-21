Highlanders hilarious tribute to Fumiaki Tanaka

The Highlanders will face the Sunwolves for the first time in Super Rugby tonight and for some players, it means an emotional reunion.

In this Facebook video posted to the Highlanders Facebook page this morning, lock Joe Wheeler dedicates a song 'Haro from the otherside' to former team mate Fumiaki Tanaka.

Tanaka, 31, had been with the Highlanders since 2013 before leaving for the Sunwolves this season, and established himself as a fan favourite, despite failing to displace All Black Aaron Smith as first-choice halfback during that time.

The livewire halfback has played 58 times for the Japanese national side, and was a key figure in their historic 34-32 defeat of the Springboks at the 2015 World Cup.

Tanaka was also twice voted as the 'cutest Super Rugby Player of the year' during his time in Dunedin.

Last year Wheeler showcased his impressive vocal range with a tribute to injured winger Richard Buckman with the viral hit 'Barracuda'.





- NZ Herald