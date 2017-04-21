Hurricanes beat Brumbies 56-21 in Super Rugby

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) " Center Vince Aso scored three tries from Beauden Barrett assists as the Hurricanes endured a first-half rally by the Brumbies to beat the Australian conference leaders 56-21 in Super Rugby on Friday.

Barrett created tries for Aso and winger Cory Jane to give the Hurricanes a 14-0 lead inside 12 minutes, hinting at an easy win over the Brumbies to whom they lost 52-10 last year before going on to win their first Super Rugby title.

The Hurricanes sat back on that lead and were shocked when the Brumbies scored three tries in six minutes, through center Tevita Kuridrani, captain Sam Carter, and scrumhalf Joe Powell, to take a 21-14 lead to halftime.

Chastened, the Hurricanes came out strongly in the second half and Aso scored his second and third tries in the 46th and 52nd minutes, first to level the scores at 21-21, then to give the Hurricanes a 28-21 lead as the Brumbies were reduced to 14 men by the sin-binning of flyhalf Wharenui Hawera.

Playing with renewed confidence, the Hurricanes followed up with two tries to replacement Callum Gibbins and another to lock Mark Abbott which followed his double in last week's 28-24 win over the Auckland-based Blues.

Barrett then provided one last, brilliant assist with a crosskick which set up the final try for center Ngani Leaumape. The try was converted, meaning that all 11 tries in the match " eight by the Hurricanes and three for the Brumbies " were converted and no kicks at goal were missed. Jordie Barrett kicked seven out of seven for the Hurricanes, Otere Black converted Leaumape's try, and Hawera kicked three from three for the Brumbies.

The Hurricanes scored 42 unanswered points in the second half to improve their record to seven wins from eight matches.

"We're gelling pretty well," Hurricanes captain Brad Shields said. "To come back and score some points after some trying times and some pressure they put on us was great."