7:33pm Fri 21 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live updates: Hurricanes v Brumbies

Will Beauden Barrett put on another masterclass for the Hurricanes in tonight's clash against the Brumbies? Photo / Getty Images.
Will Beauden Barrett put on another masterclass for the Hurricanes in tonight's clash against the Brumbies? Photo / Getty Images.

Are we in for another Hurricanes try-scoring feast? Follow our live Super Rugby coverage of the Hurricanes hosting the Brumbies in Napier.

The Brumbies have won five of the last six meetings between the sides, including a 52-10 win against the 'Canes in Round 1 last season, the Wellington side's second heaviest Super Rugby defeat.

However, the Brumbies have lost their last seven away to sides from New Zealand, and the Hurricanes have won their last nine at home with eight of those wins coming by margins of 10 points or more.






- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 21 Apr 2017 19:34:08 Processing Time: 99ms