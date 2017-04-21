Why your Super Rugby team will win this week

What Opta stats have to say about your Super Rugby team's chances of winning this week.

Hurricanes v Brumbies, 7.35pm, Napier

Last five games:

Hurricanes: W W W W L

Brumbies: L W L W W

Why the Hurricanes will win

The Hurricanes have won four of their last six home games against the Brumbies which included the Canberra side's heaviest defeat in April 2009 (56-7).

The Hurricanes have won their last nine at home with eight of those wins coming by margins of 10 points or more.

The Brumbies have lost their last seven away to sides from New Zealand; they've never lost eight on the bounce in New Zealand before.

The Hurricanes have beaten 240 defenders so far this season; no other side has reached 200 defenders beaten so far.

The Hurricanes have averaged the most points (44.7) and tries (6.9) per game this season, while no side has conceded fewer than the Brumbies (17.1 points, 1.9 tries).

Why the Brumbies will win

The Brumbies have won five of the last six meetings between the sides, including a 52-10 win against the 'Canes in Round 1 last season, the Hurricanes' second heaviest Super Rugby defeat.

The Brumbies have missed the fewest tackles per game this season (16.3), and as a result boast the best tackle success rate (88%).

Highlanders v Sunwolves, Saturday 5.15pm, Invercargill

Last five games:

Highlanders: W W W L W

Sunwolves: L W L L L

Why the Highlanders will win

The Highlanders have won 11 of their last 12 home games against teams from outside New Zealand, with their only defeat in that run coming by a single point exactly a year ago (v Sharks).

The Sunwolves' two previous games against New Zealand sides saw them concede 133 points in total and score just 20 in return.

The Japanese side are yet to win away from home in Super Rugby, losing their previous 10 such matches by an average margin of 30 points.

The Highlanders have recorded the best scrum success this season (98%), losing just one scrum on their own feed in 2017.

Why the Sunwolves will get a bonus point

Four of the Highlanders' last six games have seen the defeated team come away with a losing bonus point.

Crusaders v Stormers, Saturday 7.35pm, Christchurch

Last five games:

Crusaders: W W W W W

Sstormers: L W W W W

Why the Crusaders will win

The Crusaders have won 13 of the last 15 meetings between these sides (L2), including the last five in a row.

The Stormers have never won away to the Crusaders; they drew their first such meeting in 1996 and have lost all nine since.

The Christchurch-based side have won 37 of their last 38 home games against South African opposition, with the Sharks' five-point victory in May 2014 being the only negative result during that run.

The Crusaders are the only side yet to concede a try in the final 20 minutes of a game this season, while only the Lions and Hurricanes (both 12) have scored more in that period than the Crusaders (11).

Why the Stormers will win

SP Marais has assisted six tries this season, the third-most of any player behind Beauden Barrett and Joe Powell (both 7).

Chiefs v Force, Saturday 9.45pm, Perth

Last five games:

Chiefs: W L W W W

Force: W L L L W

Why the Chiefs will win

The Chiefs have won eight of the 10 meetings between these sides.

The Chiefs have won four of their last five games away to Australian sides, each by margins of 12+ points, this after losing four in a row in Australia before that.

The Chiefs have recorded the best lineout success rate of any team this season (94%), losing just five of their 82 throws.

Damian McKenzie has gained more metres than any other player this season (673) and is one of just two players to make 100+ carries (110, Samu Kerevi - 101).

Why the Force will win

The Force won the last time they hosted the Chiefs.

- NZ Herald