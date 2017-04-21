Rugby: Blues first-five Piers Francis named in England squad

While they're struggling to secure wins, Eddie Jones clearly likes what he's seeing out of the Blues.

The England coach has named Blues first-five Piers Francis in his 31-man squad to tour Argentina in June.

Francis has signed to join Northampton at the end of the season and is one of 15 uncapped players.

It means Francis will be unavailable for the Blues match against the British and Irish Lions.

"It's great news for Piers and we are really pleased that his strong form for the Blues has provided the platform for him to be considered for selection for England," said Blues coach Tana Umaga.

"It's a pity that he can't be in the Blues team to play the Lions as he will be in Argentina, but we will welcome him back for Super Rugby in July."

Dylan Hartley who's been overlooked for the Lions will captain the side while Auckland-born Denny Solomana also features in the squad.

England squad

Forwards: Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps) Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 3 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap) Dylan Hartley - captain (Northampton Saints, 84 caps) James Haskell (Wasps, 75 caps) Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 8 caps) Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped) Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 42 caps) Matt Mullan (Wasps, 15 caps) Chris Robshaw (Harlequins, 55 caps) Sam Underhill (Ospreys/Bath Rugby, uncapped) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped) Tom Wood (Northampton Saints, 50 caps)

Backs: Mike Brown - vice-captain (Harlequins, 60 caps) Danny Care - vice captain (Harlequins, 71 caps) Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish, uncapped) Nathan Earle (Saracens, uncapped) George Ford - vice captain (Bath Rugby, 35 caps) Piers Francis (Blues/Northampton Saints, uncapped) Sam James (Sale Sharks, uncapped) Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped) Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints, uncapped) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, uncapped) Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 25 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps) Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

