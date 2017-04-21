Ali Williams hit with another fine, axed by Racing 92

Ali Williams has been hit with a second fine for buying cocaine and has lost his job with French side Racing 92.

The Ligue Nationale de Rugby's discipline and rules commission fined Williams and former Wallabies star James O'Connor 1,500 euros overnight for "behaviour likely to undermine the image and the reputation of rugby".

The duo will also have to attend behavioural awareness training with O'Connor escaping a fine.

"I have given all the evidence, and I think they will understand that I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so yes, I'm sure it will work out," O'Connor told media outside the hearing.

Earlier this month Williams was fined $2300 and convicted of buying cocaine outside a Paris nightclub.

It was also confirmed Paris' Racing 92 fired the 2011 World Cup winner over the incident, according to French news site Les Echos.

The Paris club had previously suspended Williams as a precautionary measure and removed him as a club ambassador.

Last month Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti told Midi Olympique magazine that "unfortunately, Ali Williams will soon be dismissed".

Williams has already issued a public apology on social media.

- NZ Herald