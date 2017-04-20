10:21pm Thu 20 April
Hartley leads England tour of Argentina after Lions snub

LONDON (AP) " A day after being snubbed by the British and Irish Lions, Dylan Hartley was selected by England to lead a much-weakened 31-man squad to tour Argentina in June.

The captain is joined by 15 uncapped players, including Denny Solomona and Sam Underhill.

The 23-year-old Solomona has scored 10 tries in 13 appearances for Sale since converting from rugby league in December. The Auckland-born Solomona made his only previous international appearance for Samoa's rugby league team last year, but has since declared for England.

Underhill is seen as a long-term prospect at openside.

Other than Danny Cipriani, surprise omissions are hooker Tommy Taylor, No. 8 Josh Beaumont, flanker Teimana Harrison as well as wings Marland Yarde and Semesa Rokodaguni.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

