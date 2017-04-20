Rugby: Chiefs make four changes for Force clash

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to his starting 15 for Saturday night's Super Rugby match against the Western Force in Perth.

In the forwards, there's one change to the front row with Siegfried Fisi'ihoi being promoted from the reserves to start at loosehead prop, with Kane Hames dropping out of the 23.

Dominic Bird rekindles his partnership with Brodie Retallick in the second row, while Liam Messam will start this week at blindside flanker. Taleni Seu and Lachlan Boshier will cover the reserves, with Mitchell Brown ruled out due to concussion.

The backline remains largely steady, with Shaun Stevenson moving from the bench to start on the right wing. He replaces Toni Pulu, who has scored four tries in his last two games, but drops to the bench for Saturday's clash.

Former New Zealand Under 20s prop Aidan Ross in is line to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench.

Saturday's game is the final fixture of the Chiefs' three-week international tour, following a defeat to the Stormers and a come-from-behind victory over the Cheetahs.

The Chiefs currently sit in second in the New Zealand Conference, trailing the Crusaders, with a six win and one loss record.



Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Sam McNicol, Anton Lienert-Brown, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Michael Leitch, Sam Cane, Liam Messam, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Atu Moli, Brayden Mitchell, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi.

Reserves: Hika Elliot, Aidan Ross, Sefo Kautai, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Finlay Christie, Stephen Donald, Toni Pulu.

- NZ Herald