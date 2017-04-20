Auckland RSA chooses Afghanistan war hero as its patron

A soldier who lost a leg in Afghanistan is the new patron of the Auckland Returned and Services' Association (RSA).

Jason Pore, 45, lost his leg in a landmine while serving with the Special Air Service (SAS) in Afghanistan in 2004.

He was vice-captain of the NZ Defence Force team at last year's second Invictus Games at Orlando, Florida, and will captain the NZDF team at the third Games in Toronto in September.

He is also leading an NZDF veterans' team in a race up Auckland's Sky Tower todayto raise funds for the Auckland RSA's annual poppy appeal.

Auckland RSA is the principal supporter of the NZDF Invictus and the Defence Blacks rugby team.

Pore said he was surprised to be offered the patron's role, which has been held in the past by former prime minister Sir Rob Muldoon, several defence chiefs and most recently fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper.

"It's a real honour and a way for me to support my fellow comrades and I'm looking forward to this new opportunity," he said.







How to support Auckland RSA's Poppy Appeal

• Donate online www.aucklandrsa.org.

• Txt POPPY to 2256 for a $3 donation.

• Poppy Day Street Appeal is this Friday April 21.

What's on

• Tower De Force Challenge, Sky Tower, today 2pm-5pm.

• Sky Tower Poppy Projection from tonight to Anzac Day, April 25.

• Field of Remembrance (3132 crosses), Auckland Domain, until April 28.

- NZ Herald