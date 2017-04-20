Rugby: Kieran Read not getting ahead of himself amid Lions build up

He made his first Super Rugby appearance of the season last week after returning from a long-term wrist injury, but All Blacks captain Kieran Read is not getting ahead of himself by looking towards the upcoming British and Irish Lions series.

In fact, Read - who scored a try in his return for the Crusaders during their 50-3 thrashing of the Sunwolves in Christchurch last Friday - has not even looked at Warren Gatland's Lions squad that was announced late last night in London.

Speaking to Radio Sport, the 97-test veteran stated that his early morning family routine had taken priority over reading over the announcement of the 41-man squad that have been tasked with securing their first series win in New Zealand since 1971.

"I haven't had a look yet," Read said.

"[This] morning for me has been breakfast and kids and everything at the moment, so I haven't had a look yet."

However, after being briefly advised of the loose forwards within the Lions squad, Read said he knows what to expect from the contingent selected for the tour.

"They've actually got pretty big, ball-carrying flankers and number eights over there," he said.

"I can assume it's such a big squad that there's going to be quality guys in the team. I'll probably have a look at it over the next day or so."



With a significant amount of time off recovering from his off-season wrist surgery, Read admitted he had been watching a lot more rugby than usual.

The New Zealand Super Rugby derbies were of particular note to the 31-year-old, rather than the Six Nations fixtures from which the Lions squad was primarily selected from.

"When I was probably out of the game, not playing at the start of the season, I was probably watching a bit more footy than I normally would, just because you're not playing," he said.

"Once you're back into it, you're just more focused on who you've got next week, and that's when you really study up that team, and then whoever you've got the next week, you look at that team.

"You keep an eye on the results, but [it's] really hard. I've been watching New Zealand derbies. [There is] certainly some exciting play that's happening across all of the New Zealand teams."

Read also commented on the announcement of teammate Sam Whitelock's contract extension with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Canterbury Rugby through to the end of 2020, labelling it as "great" for both the All Blacks and the Crusaders.

"It's good news for us and for Sammy as well," he said.

"[I'm] pretty stoked, he's a pretty good mate of mine, and he's just had a little baby as well, so it's good for him, good timing, and it's going to be great for the Crusaders and the All Blacks to have him around."

- NZ Herald