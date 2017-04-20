7:54am Thu 20 April
Rugby: Lions skipper Sam Warburton no certainty for test selection

Sam Warburton with head coach Warren Gatland during the British and Irish Lions tour squad annoucement. Photo/Getty Images
Flanker Sam Warburton is not guaranteed a starting place in the test side in New Zealand, even though he will captain the 41-man Lions squad.

Coach Warren Gatland and assistant Andy Farrell have indicated that Warburton's leadership of the 2013 team in Australia played a big part in the decision to put him in charge again.

"I just think [he has] the experience, having captained the team in 2013," Gatland said. "[But] he's fully aware his form needs to be good enough to be selected in that test team, so there's going to be some pressure on him for that.

"He was just the right man for the job - it was tough call. There's going to be other players in the squad that are going to need to provide leadership ... that's going to be really important, to support Sam.

"He did a great job in 2013, so it was a natural choice."

- NZ Herald

