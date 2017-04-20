Rugby: Exeter team-mate captures Jack Nowell's proudest moment

This is the moment Jack Nowell discovered he had been called up to the British & Irish Lions squad for the first time.

No, he wasn't informed by telephone and told to keep the news under wraps until the official announcement, with time to pre-write a tweet revealing his "shock" at the call.

He really did discover the biggest honour of his rugby career to date in front of a room packed full of Exeter team-mates.

The wing, who impressed for England during the Six Nations, was one of 41 names read out by Lions tour manager John Spencer during a ceremony in London last night.

Speaking in the moments before his squad was announced, head coach Warren Gatland revealed he had only finalised his selection late on Tuesday afternoon, with those names closely guarded in the iconic red folder.

So when the Exeter players gathered over lunch to watch the Lions announcement together, they had no idea if one of their own was set to make the cut.

A video posted on-line by veteran No 8 Kai Horstmann shows the squad quietly watching, as the backs are read out on stage by Spencer and when Nowell's name was announced, the cheers burst out.

Horstmann then turned his camera to the back of the room, where a clearly shocked Nowell was congratulated by team-mates, all while clutching a plate in preparation for his post-training meal.

A voice is overheard saying "I wish someone filmed that". Thankfully, Horstmann did.

Saracens have six representatives in the touring party, with the likes of Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell always expected to get the call.

But that didn't mean there was any less cause for celebration, as they, Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George and George Kruis discovered that their spots on the plane to New Zealand were secure.

The club posted a video on Wednesday afternoon, showing each name announced and big cheers erupting, as the assembled squad congratulated their team-mates on their spots in Gatland's squad.

One man who was aware of his Lions call-up ahead of time, though, was captain Sam Warburton.

The Welshman, who will lead the Lions for second time in New Zealand this summer, spoke to coach Gatland in the build-up to the announcement, with pictures of him posing for photographers leaked online on Wednesday morning, before the squad was confirmed.

LIONS SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND



BACKS: Dan Biggar (Wales); Elliot Daly (England); Jonathan Davies (Wales); Owen Farrell (England); Leigh Halfpenny (Wales); Robbie Henshaw (Ireland); Stuart Hogg (Scotland); Jonathan Joseph (England); Conor Murray (Ireland); George North (Wales); Jack Nowell (England); Jared Payne (Ireland); Jonathan Sexton (Ireland); Tommy Seymour (Scotland); Ben Te'o (England); Anthony Watson (England); Rhys Webb (Wales); Liam Williams (Wales); Ben Youngs (England)

FORWARDS: Rory Best (Ireland); Dan Cole (England); Taulupe Faletau (Wales); Tadgh Furlong; (Ireland); Jamie George (England); Iain Henderson (Ireland); Mauro Itoje (England); Alun Wyn Jones (Wales); George Kruis (England); Courtney Lawes (England); Joe Marler (England); Jack McGrath (Ireland); Ross Moriarty (Wales); Sean O'Brien (Ireland); Peter O'Mahony (Ireland); Ken Owens (Wales); Kyle Sinckler (England); CJ Stander (Ireland); Justin Tipuric (Wales); Mako Vuniopla (England); Billy Vunipola (England); Sam Warburton (Wales)

- Daily Mail