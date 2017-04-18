Rugby: All Blacks return for Highlanders

All Blacks' Waisake Naholo and Liam Squire return to the Highlanders starting lineup for Saturday's match against the Sunwolves in Invercargill.

Naholo has missed five round of Super Rugby with a hamstring injury, though made an encouraging return to club rugby last week.Squire starts at blindside flanker, while Joe Wheeler returns at lock.

All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa pushes into second five, as Matt Faddes starts at centre.

.@Highlanders team to face the @sunwolves. All Blacks Liam Squire and Waisake Naholo return to the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/BPbo7mT7Zh — Radio Sport (@radiosportnz) April 18, 2017

- Radio Sport