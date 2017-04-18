10:58am Wed 19 April
Rugby: All Blacks return for Highlanders

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders. Photo / Getty
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

All Blacks' Waisake Naholo and Liam Squire return to the Highlanders starting lineup for Saturday's match against the Sunwolves in Invercargill.

Naholo has missed five round of Super Rugby with a hamstring injury, though made an encouraging return to club rugby last week.Squire starts at blindside flanker, while Joe Wheeler returns at lock.

All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa pushes into second five, as Matt Faddes starts at centre.


- Radio Sport

