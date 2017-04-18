Rugby: Aussie wing Drew Mitchell to retire at end of French season

Former Wallaby Drew Mitchell has called time on a glittering rugby career, announcing his retirement via social media on Monday night.

The veteran winger, who has been somewhat hampered by injuries in recent years, is set to hang up his boots at the end of French Top 14 season.

"So it's my turn to call time on my rugby career!" Mitchell said, via Twitter. "I've been very lucky to have had the experiences I've had in our great game. Thank you."

Mitchell, Australia's highest try-scorer at the World Cup, with 14 tries across three events, played for the Reds, Force and Waratahs during his time in the Super Rugby competition.

After leaving the Waratahs, he joined French powerhouse Toulon, where he won the European Cup, alongside close friend Matt Giteau.

Due to a change in eligibility laws - affectionately known as the "Giteau Law" - Mitchell returned in 2015 and played for the Wallabies. He won a place on Michael Cheika's plane to the World Cup and helped seal Australia's place in the final, after setting up one of the tries of the tournament for Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Mitchell was off contract at the end of the French Top 14 season and had initially expressed a desire to return to Super Rugby.

