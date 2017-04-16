Rugby: Canada shock All Blacks Sevens in quarter-finals

By Campbell Burnes

The All Blacks Sevens are out of the Cup section in Singapore after being sensationally tipped over by Canada in an upset-filled quarter-finals schedule.

New Zealand's defence has some very large question marks over it after Canada bundled them out 26-14, with the seasoned Nathan Hirayama giving a virtuoso display from three tries and three conversions for 21 points.

New Zealand did score two nice tries, but lacked possession and again made costly errors. Regan Ware showed his pace after a cut with Sione Molia, while Trael Joass crossed after Vilimoni Koroi had set him up via his dancing feet.

The Kiwis' problems were compounded when Sam Dickson was harshly sinbinned for what looked to be a legitimate hard tackle.

New Zealand again enter the unwanted race for fifth place, and have a semifinal date with Kenya, edged 13-12 by England, at 8.48pm.

The earlier quarter-finals saw USA upset Fiji 24-19 and series leaders South Africa stunned 19-17 thanks to a last minute Australian try.



Canada 26 (Nathan Hirayama 3, Mike Fuailefau tries; Hirayama 3 con)

New Zealand 14 (Regan Ware, Trael Joass tries; Vilimoni Koroi 2 con)

HT: 19-7

- NZ Herald