National club rugby results: Easter Weekend

Northland

(Premier)

Hora Hora 27 Hikurangi 20

Mid Northern 50 Mid-Western 7

Western Sharks 37 Waipu 0

Old Boys-Marist 48 Wellsford 5

Kamo 35 Otamatea 29

(North zone)

Kerikeri A 38 Kaikohe 12

Kaeo 29 Kerikeri B 19

Kaitaia 35 Te Rarawa 20

Ohaeawai/Okaihau 32 Eastern 31

(South zone)

Whangaruru beat Southern by default

Pipiwai beat City by default

Moerewa/United Kawakawa 64 Otiria 5

Tomarata 44 Mangakahia 5

Kaihu 63 Ruawai 5

North Harbour

(Buck Shelford Shield)

Silverdale 30 Northcote 18

East Coast Bays 17 North Shore 12

Marist 34 Glenfield 31

Takapuna 25 Kumeu 5

Massey 57 Mahurangi 0

Despite being decimated by injuries, Silverdale remain the only unbeaten team after three rounds with a 30-18 victory over Northcote, knocking the visitors off their top perch.

Silverdale built on a 17-11 halftime lead on Good Friday, with tries to Chris Ofanoa, Steven Hick and Vinnie Cann complemented by 15 points from the boot of David McMurtrie, who also controlled play well from No 10. Chad Raynes made an encouraging debut on the wing.

Silverdale's forward pack led the way and was aided and abetted by some staunch backline defence.

For Northcote, Peter Hurst had an industrious game on the left wing, as did openside flanker Ryan Thompson.

In the other Good Friday fixture, East Coast Bays beat North Shore 17-12 for their second win of the season and ensured Shore would remain winless. Lewis Gjaltema was among the two Bays' tryscorers.

Continued below.

Related Content Meeks shoots, and rebounds, and saves the day for Tar Heels The Big Read: How Kane Williamson is chasing down the greats Bulls edge Hawks, Clippers down Lakers

Massey put the cleaners through Mahurangi to the tune of 57-0, with triples to North Harbour No 8 Hapakuki Moala-Liava'a and Junior Telea.

Shane Neville scored a brace for Takapuna in their hard-earned 25-5 over Kumeu after leading 13-0 at the break. Jon Elrick had an off-day with the boot, but the prolific No 10 is entitled to one after more than 2100 points for the club.

It was appropriate that Marist won their first game of the year on Easter Weekend, a strong second spell display and solid structure carrying them to a 34-31 victory over Glenfield. Fourteen points from Robbie McIntosh's boot went nicely with four tries for Marist. Glenfield coach and double centurion Jeremy Hikuroa brought himself on with just one minute to play and promptly scored a try which gave the visitors two bonus points.

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Bombay 43 Papakura 3

Manurewa 22 Onewhero 18

Ardmore-Marist 83 Te Kauwhata 3

Patumahoe 35 Karaka 20

Waiuku 22 Pukekohe 8

The Wymer Cup is returning to Patumahoe after a 35-20 upset home win over Karaka.

Jonny Wilkinson was the toast of Patumahoe, living up to his illustrious name with a full house from a try, three conversions, two penalties and a drop goal. Other standouts were forwards Joe Royal and Fotu Lokotui, who both scored tries, and Sam Furniss, who was in good allround form. Patumahoe controlled the set-piece which laid the foundation for their victory, and they rise to second on the table. Cardiff Vaega was one of Karaka's three tryscorers.

Ardmore Marist remain top with a 6-0 record after thrashing Te Kauwhata 83-3 at Bruce Pulman Park. The home side racked up 13 tries in the process, with Christopher Cunningham and Vini Iosua bagging hat-tricks as they retained the Counties Power Cup for another week.

Manurewa claimed a 22-17 win in the Counties Power game of the week at Mountfort Park.

They turned around a halftime deficit to take a narrow win that lifts them to fifth on the table.

Penitoa Finau was the player of the day, while loose forward Viliami Taulani recorded a hat-trick.

Waiuku enjoyed their best win of the season in beating Pukekohe 22-8 at Rugby Park, Waiuku. The win lifts the home side to sixth on the ladder - one spot ahead of Pukekohe. To the fore for Waiuku were Terence Dolan, Joey Gregory, Ethan James and Nathan Miller. Tevita Nabura scored a double while Jack Hardie kicked 12 points.

Bombay had little trouble in dispatching Papakura 43-3 on Thursday night at Massey Park in Papakura despite cyclone-like conditions.

Thames Valley

(Silcock Shield)

Mercury Bay 16 Waihi Athletic 12

Cobras 39 Paeroa West 13

Waihou 42 Whangamata 7

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Arataki 21 Rangataua 16

Greerton Marist 55 Poroporo 6

Rotoiti 17 Tauranga Sports 17

Waikato

All premier play was postponed due to the weather.

East Coast

Hicks Bay 81 Tawhiti 0

Uawa 17 Tokararangi 5

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Nash Cup)

Clive 44 Tamatea 25

Napier Old Boys-Marist 78 Taradale 9

Havelock North 23 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 15

Napier Technical 40 Hastings Rugby and Sports 10

Central 50 MAC 10

Taranaki

NPOB 24 Inglewood 17

Stratford-Eltham 20 Southern 20

Coastal 15 Clifton 5

Tukapa 32 Spotswood United 8

Wanganui

Ruapehu 31 Pirates 19

Border 19 Kaierau 10

Ngamatapouri 31 Taihape 30

Utiku OB 20 Ratana 10

Manawatu

Varsity 26 Feilding 21

Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 52 Linton Army 13

Kia Toa 34 Old Boys-Marist 17

College Old Boys 59 Freyberg 5

Wairarapa-Bush

(Moose Kapene Cup)

Pioneer 30 Martinborough 27

Gladstone 25 Carterton 14

Marist 46 East Coast 18

Greytown 10 Eketahuna 8

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Oriental-Rongotai 24 Wellington 3

Old Boys-University 27 Petone 20

Tawa 24 Northern United 17

Wainuiomata 27 Upper Hutt Rams 24

Hutt Old Boys-Marist 17 Poneke 13

Marist St Pat's 26 Johnsonville 15

Paremata-Plimmerton 17 Avalon Wolves 14

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Renwick 19 Moutere 15

Wanderers 8 Stoke 5

Waimea Old Boys 27 Kahurangi 15

Central 45 Harlequins 20

Waitohi 18 East Coast 10

Nelson 39 Marist 0



Canterbury

(Metro)

Lincoln University 29 Sumner 9

New Brighton 41 HSOB 20

Burnside 26 Linwood 22

Sydenham 27 Shirley 7

Christchurch 31 Marist-Albion 23

University 37 Belfast 22

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Waihora 27 Hampstead 5

Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 10 Prebbleton 8

Darfield 26 Ohoka 10

Lincoln 16 Oxford 8

Southbridge 33 West Melton 14

Rakaia 38 Southern 13

Celtic 47 Hornby 22

Glenmark-Cheviot 12 Saracens 6

Methven 55 Rolleston 12

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

All premier play was cancelled due to the weather.

Southland

Marist 41 Star 19

Woodlands 35 Pirates-Old Boys 6

Eastern-Northern Barbarians 22 Blues 10

- NZ Herald