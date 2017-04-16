National club rugby results: Easter Weekend
Northland
(Premier)
Hora Hora 27 Hikurangi 20
Mid Northern 50 Mid-Western 7
Western Sharks 37 Waipu 0
Old Boys-Marist 48 Wellsford 5
Kamo 35 Otamatea 29
(North zone)
Kerikeri A 38 Kaikohe 12
Kaeo 29 Kerikeri B 19
Kaitaia 35 Te Rarawa 20
Ohaeawai/Okaihau 32 Eastern 31
(South zone)
Whangaruru beat Southern by default
Pipiwai beat City by default
Moerewa/United Kawakawa 64 Otiria 5
Tomarata 44 Mangakahia 5
Kaihu 63 Ruawai 5
North Harbour
(Buck Shelford Shield)
Silverdale 30 Northcote 18
East Coast Bays 17 North Shore 12
Marist 34 Glenfield 31
Takapuna 25 Kumeu 5
Massey 57 Mahurangi 0
Despite being decimated by injuries, Silverdale remain the only unbeaten team after three rounds with a 30-18 victory over Northcote, knocking the visitors off their top perch.
Silverdale built on a 17-11 halftime lead on Good Friday, with tries to Chris Ofanoa, Steven Hick and Vinnie Cann complemented by 15 points from the boot of David McMurtrie, who also controlled play well from No 10. Chad Raynes made an encouraging debut on the wing.
Silverdale's forward pack led the way and was aided and abetted by some staunch backline defence.
For Northcote, Peter Hurst had an industrious game on the left wing, as did openside flanker Ryan Thompson.
In the other Good Friday fixture, East Coast Bays beat North Shore 17-12 for their second win of the season and ensured Shore would remain winless. Lewis Gjaltema was among the two Bays' tryscorers.
Massey put the cleaners through Mahurangi to the tune of 57-0, with triples to North Harbour No 8 Hapakuki Moala-Liava'a and Junior Telea.
Shane Neville scored a brace for Takapuna in their hard-earned 25-5 over Kumeu after leading 13-0 at the break. Jon Elrick had an off-day with the boot, but the prolific No 10 is entitled to one after more than 2100 points for the club.
It was appropriate that Marist won their first game of the year on Easter Weekend, a strong second spell display and solid structure carrying them to a 34-31 victory over Glenfield. Fourteen points from Robbie McIntosh's boot went nicely with four tries for Marist. Glenfield coach and double centurion Jeremy Hikuroa brought himself on with just one minute to play and promptly scored a try which gave the visitors two bonus points.
Counties Manukau
(McNamara Cup)
Bombay 43 Papakura 3
Manurewa 22 Onewhero 18
Ardmore-Marist 83 Te Kauwhata 3
Patumahoe 35 Karaka 20
Waiuku 22 Pukekohe 8
The Wymer Cup is returning to Patumahoe after a 35-20 upset home win over Karaka.
Jonny Wilkinson was the toast of Patumahoe, living up to his illustrious name with a full house from a try, three conversions, two penalties and a drop goal. Other standouts were forwards Joe Royal and Fotu Lokotui, who both scored tries, and Sam Furniss, who was in good allround form. Patumahoe controlled the set-piece which laid the foundation for their victory, and they rise to second on the table. Cardiff Vaega was one of Karaka's three tryscorers.
Ardmore Marist remain top with a 6-0 record after thrashing Te Kauwhata 83-3 at Bruce Pulman Park. The home side racked up 13 tries in the process, with Christopher Cunningham and Vini Iosua bagging hat-tricks as they retained the Counties Power Cup for another week.
Manurewa claimed a 22-17 win in the Counties Power game of the week at Mountfort Park.
They turned around a halftime deficit to take a narrow win that lifts them to fifth on the table.
Penitoa Finau was the player of the day, while loose forward Viliami Taulani recorded a hat-trick.
Waiuku enjoyed their best win of the season in beating Pukekohe 22-8 at Rugby Park, Waiuku. The win lifts the home side to sixth on the ladder - one spot ahead of Pukekohe. To the fore for Waiuku were Terence Dolan, Joey Gregory, Ethan James and Nathan Miller. Tevita Nabura scored a double while Jack Hardie kicked 12 points.
Bombay had little trouble in dispatching Papakura 43-3 on Thursday night at Massey Park in Papakura despite cyclone-like conditions.
Thames Valley
(Silcock Shield)
Mercury Bay 16 Waihi Athletic 12
Cobras 39 Paeroa West 13
Waihou 42 Whangamata 7
Bay of Plenty
(Baywide premier)
Arataki 21 Rangataua 16
Greerton Marist 55 Poroporo 6
Rotoiti 17 Tauranga Sports 17
Waikato
All premier play was postponed due to the weather.
East Coast
Hicks Bay 81 Tawhiti 0
Uawa 17 Tokararangi 5
Hawke's Bay
(Tui Nash Cup)
Clive 44 Tamatea 25
Napier Old Boys-Marist 78 Taradale 9
Havelock North 23 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 15
Napier Technical 40 Hastings Rugby and Sports 10
Central 50 MAC 10
Taranaki
NPOB 24 Inglewood 17
Stratford-Eltham 20 Southern 20
Coastal 15 Clifton 5
Tukapa 32 Spotswood United 8
Wanganui
Ruapehu 31 Pirates 19
Border 19 Kaierau 10
Ngamatapouri 31 Taihape 30
Utiku OB 20 Ratana 10
Manawatu
Varsity 26 Feilding 21
Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 52 Linton Army 13
Kia Toa 34 Old Boys-Marist 17
College Old Boys 59 Freyberg 5
Wairarapa-Bush
(Moose Kapene Cup)
Pioneer 30 Martinborough 27
Gladstone 25 Carterton 14
Marist 46 East Coast 18
Greytown 10 Eketahuna 8
Wellington
(Swindale Shield)
Oriental-Rongotai 24 Wellington 3
Old Boys-University 27 Petone 20
Tawa 24 Northern United 17
Wainuiomata 27 Upper Hutt Rams 24
Hutt Old Boys-Marist 17 Poneke 13
Marist St Pat's 26 Johnsonville 15
Paremata-Plimmerton 17 Avalon Wolves 14
Tasman
(Tasman Trophy)
Renwick 19 Moutere 15
Wanderers 8 Stoke 5
Waimea Old Boys 27 Kahurangi 15
Central 45 Harlequins 20
Waitohi 18 East Coast 10
Nelson 39 Marist 0
Canterbury
(Metro)
Lincoln University 29 Sumner 9
New Brighton 41 HSOB 20
Burnside 26 Linwood 22
Sydenham 27 Shirley 7
Christchurch 31 Marist-Albion 23
University 37 Belfast 22
(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)
Waihora 27 Hampstead 5
Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 10 Prebbleton 8
Darfield 26 Ohoka 10
Lincoln 16 Oxford 8
Southbridge 33 West Melton 14
Rakaia 38 Southern 13
Celtic 47 Hornby 22
Glenmark-Cheviot 12 Saracens 6
Methven 55 Rolleston 12
Otago
(Dunedin Metro)
All premier play was cancelled due to the weather.
Southland
Marist 41 Star 19
Woodlands 35 Pirates-Old Boys 6
Eastern-Northern Barbarians 22 Blues 10