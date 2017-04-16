Rugby: NZ unbeaten on day one of Singapore Sevens

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand have topped Pool D after day one of the Singapore Sevens and now have a royal show of at least making the Cup semifinals.

DJ Forbes' men will face Canada in today's 5.14pm (NZT) Cup quarter-final after registering a clean sheet on a day of upsets in the eighth leg of the World Series.

Regan Ware, with three tries in three matches, showed his pace and nous, while Sione Molia was the other standout on a good day for New Zealand, marred only by an injury to Joe Webber, which saw 13th man Lewis Ormond promoted. Joe Ravouvou showed he has some silky touches to go with his searing pace, while Vilimoni Koroi delved into his deep bag of tricks.

New Zealand edged Scotland 22-21 but did the damage in the first half, sprinting to a 17-0 lead. They were slicker against Wales for the 36-14 win and exerted early pressure on USA to lead 14-0 at the break and seal the pool honours.

In the other Cup quarter-finals today, England will play Kenya, Fiji clash with the USA, and Australia lock horns with series leaders South Africa.

New Zealand 22 (Regan Ware, Joe Ravouvou, Trael Joass, Tone Ng Shiu tries; Beaudein Waaka con) Scotland 21 HT: 17-0

New Zealand 36 (Sione Molia 2, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Joe Ravouvou, Joe Webber, Beaudein Waaka tries; Vilimoni Koroi 2 con, Andrew Knewstubb con) Wales 14 HT: 14-7

New Zealand 21 (Regan Ware 2, Sam Dickson tries; Vilimoni Koroi 2 con, Beaudein Waaka con) USA 14 HT: 14-0

