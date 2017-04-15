Rugby: NZ Sevens scratchy in Singapore opener

The All Blacks Sevens have started the Singapore Sevens with a scratchy 22-21 victory over Scotland.

New Zealand had never lost to Scotland in 37 clashes, but an impressive second half comeback from Scotland put that in jeopardy.

Three first-half tries gave the All Blacks Sevens a 17-0 halftime lead. Regan Ware kicked off proceedings with a runaway try after fantastic one-handed offload from Joe Ravouvou. Ravouvou then turned scorer minutes later after being set up by a similar offload, before Trael Joass made it three right before halftime, finishing off a swift move by racing away to dot down.

The game looked sealed, but Scotland came roaring back, scoring twice to make it 17-14 with two minutes remaining. However, just as the comeback was on, Tone Ng Shiu scored his first World Sevens try.

The returning Joe Webber burst through the middle, and a few passes later Ng Shiu crossed in the left corner to secure the win, before a late Scotland consolation after the hooter.

The All Blacks Sevens are next in action at 8.12pm against Wales, who were thrashed by the other team in the pool, the USA.

