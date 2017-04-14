8:26pm Fri 14 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live Super Rugby updates: Crusaders v Sunwolves

Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders charges forward against the Sunwolves. Photo / Getty
Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders charges forward against the Sunwolves. Photo / Getty

Join our live coverage for all the action from the Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Sunwolves at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

The Crusaders lead the Tokyo-based Sunwolves 29-3 at halftime in their first ever meeting in Super Rugby.

A yellow card to All Black Seta Tamanivalu hasn't prevented the home side from scoring on a wet AMI Stadium turf, with the seven-time Super Rugby champions dotting down five times in the first 40 minutes - three of those dot downs coming from Tamanivalu's nephew Manasa Mataele.






- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 14 Apr 2017 20:26:40 Processing Time: 14ms