Why your Super Rugby team will win this week

With the help of Opta Stats, here's a number of reasons why your Super Rugby team can get the win this week.

Crusaders v Sunwolves, tonight, 7.35pm - Match page

Why the Crusaders will win

The Crusaders have won 12 of their last 14 games at home, scoring an average of 37 points per game across that period.

The Crusaders have won their last 14 regular season games against teams from outside New Zealand, scoring an average of 38 points per game across those victories.

Only the Stormers (10) have scored more tries after holding the ball for 7+ phases this season than the Crusaders (5).

Why the Sunwolves could cause an upset

The Sunwolves have led at half-time in each of their last two games and haven't trailed at half-time by more than the value of a penalty goal since Round 2 this season.

The Sunwolves boast the best ruck success rate (96%) of any team this campaign, losing a league-low 2.5 rucks per game.

Blues v Hurricanes, Saturday, 7.35pm - Match page

Why the Blues will win

Six of the last eight New Zealand derbies so far this season have been decided by a single figure margin, and each of the last three have been won by the home team.

The Blues have missed just 15.9 tackles per game so far this season, the fewest of any team in the competition.

Blake Gibson's 63 tackles this campaign are the fourth most of any player and more than any other New Zealand-based player.

Why the Hurricanes will win

The Hurricanes have won their last four games against the Blues, the longest winning streak by either team in this fixture since the Blues won the first eight games between the clubs.

The Blues have won just one of their last nine home games against fellow New Zealand teams, though each of their last four such fixtures have been decided by no more than the value of an unconverted try.

The Blues have failed to score a second-half try in three of their last five Super Rugby games; each of those three was against New Zealand opposition.

The Hurricanes also lead the way this season for average metres gained (615), clean breaks (20) and defenders beaten (31) so far this season.

Chiefs v Cheetahs, Sunday, 1.05am - Match page

Why the Chiefs will win

The Cheetahs are winless in nine games against the Chiefs (D3, L6) since they won their first ever encounter in Round 9, 1997.

Damian McKenzie (578m) is one of just two players to have gained more than 500m this campaign, and he's just 14m behind league-leader SP Marais (592m).

But don't rule out the Cheetahs

The Cheetahs (91%) are the only team this season to boast a goal kicking success rate above 90%.

