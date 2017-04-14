Ali Williams decision delayed until next week

The French Rugby League will make a decision on Ali Williams' sanction next week.

The disciplinary committee met overnight after the former All Black and Australian James O'Connor were arrested in possession of cocaine in February.

The committee decided it needs more information and time for deliberation on sanctions and will make a decision on Wednesday NZT.

"I have given all the evidence, and I think they will understand that I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so yes, I'm sure it will work out," said O'Connor as he left the meeting on Wednesday after the opening session.

Williams was last week fined $2300 and convicted of buying cocaine outside a Paris nightclub.

His current club, Paris' Racing 92, has said the 2011 World Cup winner will "soon" be fired over the incident.

The Paris club have already suspended Williams as a precautionary measure and removed

him as a club ambassador.

Last month Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti told Midi Olympique magazine that "unfortunately, Ali Williams will soon be dismissed".

Williams has already issued a public apology on social media.

- NZ Herald