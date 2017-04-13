Ali Williams to learn fate with French rugby tonight

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams will learn his fate with French rugby tonight.

Williams and former Wallabies star James O'Connor have fronted the Ligue Nationale de Rugby's discipline and rules commission after they were both fined for cocaine offences.

They were questioned for an hour and a decision will be made at 9pm.

"I have given all the evidence, and I think they will understand that I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so yes, I'm sure it will work out," said O'Connor said as he left the meeting, AFP reports.

Williams was last week fined $2300 and convicted of buying cocaine outside a Paris nightclub.

His current club, Paris' Racing 92, has said the 2011 World Cup winner will "soon" be fired over the incident.

French Nat Rugby Disciplinary Committee decision on #AliWilliams & James O'Connor re cocaine charges due Thursday 09hr GMT. — Catherine Field (@CatherineField) April 12, 2017

The Paris club have already suspended Williams as a precautionary measure and removed

him as a club ambassador.

Last month Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti told Midi Olympique magazine that "unfortunately, Ali Williams will soon be dismissed".

Williams has already issued a public apology on social media.

- NZ Herald