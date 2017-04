Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

All Black fullback Ben Smith told his old school the skills he learned at a young age were what helped him build such a successful career.

Smith visited King's High today and trained with the school's first XV, having played for the team in the early years of his rugby journey.

Smith, at the school to shoot a new campaign for Voltaren, caught up with former coach Richard Lindsay and told the students that work ethic and planning were the keys to his success.

