Rugby: Wyatt Crockett's crusader reaches record-setting levels

Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett will become Super Rugby's most capped player on Friday, named to start against the Sunwolves in Christchurch.

Coach Scott Robertson has welcomed back a host of players from injury including All Blacks captain Kieran Read.

First five Richie Mounga, centre Jack Goodhue and winger Seta Tamanivalu have all been named in the starting XV after injuries.

Wyatt Crockett will pass former All Blacks teammate Keven Mealamu, for the competition's most caps, with Friday's game his 176th.

Crusaders team to play the Sunwolves on Friday night:

1. Wyatt Crockett

2. Ben Funnell

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Luke Romano

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Pete Samu

7. Matt Todd

8. Kieran Read

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Manasa Mataele

12. Tim Bateman

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. David Havili

Reserves

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Joe Moody

18. Oliver Jager

19. Quinten Strange

20. Whetu Douglas

21. Leon Fukofuka

22. Marty McKenzie

23. George Bridge

- Radio Sport