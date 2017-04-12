Rugby: Wyatt Crockett's crusader reaches record-setting levels

Crusaders prop Wyatt Crockett will become Super Rugby's most capped player on Friday, named to start against the Sunwolves in Christchurch.
Coach Scott Robertson has welcomed back a host of players from injury including All Blacks captain Kieran Read.
First five Richie Mounga, centre Jack Goodhue and winger Seta Tamanivalu have all been named in the starting XV after injuries.
Wyatt Crockett will pass former All Blacks teammate Keven Mealamu, for the competition's most caps, with Friday's game his 176th.
Crusaders team to play the Sunwolves on Friday night:
1. Wyatt Crockett
2. Ben Funnell
3. Michael Alaalatoa
4. Luke Romano
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Pete Samu
7. Matt Todd
8. Kieran Read
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Manasa Mataele
12. Tim Bateman
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. David Havili
Reserves
16. Andrew Makalio
17. Joe Moody
18. Oliver Jager
19. Quinten Strange
20. Whetu Douglas
21. Leon Fukofuka
22. Marty McKenzie
23. George Bridge